Spend Summer Nights Outside at these Five Bars and Breweries

Temperatures are getting higher and it’s time to enjoy your weekends. Stop by one of these uniquely eclectic bars for their perfected Summer sips and sanctuaries.

Photography by Hailey Bollinger

Somerset Bar

Named for owner James Fisher’s childhood respite in England, Somerset is a lush oasis that makes you feel like an urban jungle happy hour. In a nod to his world traveler parents, Fisher created Somerset with the vision to bring the world to Over-the-Rhine via an approachable neighborhood hangout. Built with materials sourced from around the globe, Somerset lets you bypass the plane ticket to step into other cultures and parts of the world right here. 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 270-5982, somersetotr.com

Urban Artifact

During the pandemic, Urban Artifact converted a portion of Blue Rock Street into an outdoor patio space perfect for unwinding in a socially distanced atmosphere. Today, you can enjoy a fruity sour, like a raspberry and blackberry-packed Gadget or a summer-y strawberry Squeezebox, at one of the picnic tables in this street patio space. 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 542-4222, artifactbeer.com

Braxton Brewing Co.

The folks who started their growing beer empire in a garage expanded to the outdoors with a rooftop bar in July 2019. The 5,000-square-foot patio is filled with cozy plastic igloos during the frigid winter months, but in the summer, it’s an outdoor oasis featuring lush garden walls and wooden picnic tables for sitting and sipping. There are few better places to party with the sweeping views of downtown Covington and the Cincinnati skyline. 27 W. Seventh St., Covington, (859) 261-5600 braxtonbrewing.com

Esoteric Brewing Co.

You’ll find jazz lounge vibes inside this minority-owned Walnut Hills brewery, located inside the historic Paramount Building. But during the warmer months, the patio is the place to be. Picnic seating dotted with umbrellas provides the perfect spot for sipping a Valkyrie Norwegian IPA or chowing down on Korean fried chicken courtesy of Decibel. 918 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 214-1987, esotericbrewing.com

Fibonacci Brewery

The nanobrewery in Mt. Healthy boasts a biergarten space filled with colorful furniture and shaded by large trees, perfect for Cincinnati’s sweltering summer afternoons. Kick back with a Prunus milk stout with cherry or a refreshing Hard Pear Cider beneath the canopy and delight in live music acts hosted on the wooden box stage. 1445 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy, (513) 832-1422, fibbrew.com