Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 7–10

Watch new and unique films, enjoy craft brews and live music, celebrate Celtic heritage, and listen to the sounds of the symphony outside at these local weekend events.

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

This international film festival returns with works by exciting new filmmakers. Catch a screening at multiple venues this weekend, including the Woodward Theater, the Art Academy, Site 1212, the Freedom Center, and more. Check out the full lineup here.

July 7–10, multiple venues downtown and Over-the-Rhine

48 Hour Film Challenge Begins

Are you a filmmaker who has what it takes to write, shoot, and edit a movie in just two days? After a pandemic hiatus, this unique challenge returns this weekend, and you can see the finished projects next week at the Esquire Theater. Read more about behind-the-scenes work in this challenge here.

Kickoff July 8, 6 pm, Hampton Inn & Suites Uptown-University, 3024 Vine St., Corryville

The Cincy Lit Fest Summer Shindig

Three days of art and music at two Over-the-Rhine venues—it’s bound to be lit. Watch performances by up-and-coming artists like Turich Beny, Exquisite, Siri Amani, Reno Chapo, and more at this festival featuring the “Real Voices of Cincinnati.”

July 8 & 10, The Mockbee, 2260 Central Pkwy., Over-the-Rhine

July 9, Arts on the Avenue, 2141 Central Ave., Over-the-Rhine

Paradise Music & Beer Festival

This free music and beer fest returns to Braxton Brewing Co.’s Covington location for a weekend of fun. Check out the beers on tap, sippable seltzers, and delicious cocktails as you enjoy music from national and local acts.

July 8 & 9, Braxton Brewing Co., 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

Cincinnati Celtic Festival

March isn’t the only month to celebrate Irish heritage. Celebrate the Celtic summer at this free festival featuring with Irish food, drinks, whiskey tastings, Mass followed by an Irish breakfast, tattoos, and more.

July 8–10, East Freedom Way by Great American Ball Park, downtown

Bellevue Block Party Music Festival

Arts On The Ave, Black Art Speaks, and Blaq Atom present this first-ever music festival at Bellevue Hill Park. Check out the art gallery cocktail bar, get down to live performances and DJs, chow down on food truck eats, browse vendors, enter the basketball tourney, and soak in the park’s stellar city views.

July 9, 3–10 pm, Bellevue Hill Park, 2191 Ohio Ave., CUF

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Opens Summer Season

The KSO debuts “Marches Madness” in two Northern Kentucky parks this weekend. Bring your lawn chair and listen to marching symphonies by Wagner, Tchaikovsky, Strauss, Sousa, John Williams, and many others.

July 9, 7:30 pm, Devou Park, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington

July 10, 7:30 pm, Tower Park, 900 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas