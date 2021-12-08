This Solar-Powered Stunner Is King of the (Prospect) Hill

PHOTOGRAPH BY CINCY PHOTO PRO

312 Mulberry St., Prospect Hill, $1,070,000

Distinct in its steep terrain and breathtaking skyline views, the Prospect Hill historic district is a hidden gem atop Over-the-Rhine. Historic houses in the neighborhood typically lean toward Italianate and Greek Revival styles, but newer construction still feels right at home on the hillside.

Take this 2019 build on quiet Mulberry Street. Back when the first houses in the neighborhood were going up, the land was simply too steep and difficult for builders to work with, which resulted in odd, uneven spacing between lots, giving some lucky homeowners unbeatable views.

PHOTOGRAPH BY CINCY PHOTO PRO

But the location and the view are well worth the tricky terrain—a quick jaunt down a few sets of Cincinnati street steps will take you straight to Findlay Market and into the heart of Over-the-Rhine. Architects with Fold and Form designed the home as a sustainable urban oasis, powered by a series of barely noticeable rooftop solar panels that lend to the LEED certification of the property, which is tax abated until 2035.

“Our biggest desire was to have a home that was functional for our family but in the heart of the city,” says owner Elea Kunze. “We wanted to fully embrace downtown living in a city we love.”

PHOTOGRAPH BY CINCY PHOTO PRO

Much of the home’s design relies on high-end modern finishes—like the towering black-frame windows and the subway tile in the primary bathroom—but the details feel timeless. A crisp kitchen with white cabinets and a deep blue island serves as the home’s central gathering place. Even with some of the city’s best dining within walking distance, you might just be tempted to stay in and make use of the stainless-steel appliances, farmhouse sink, and expansive eat-in island, perfect for entertaining.

Speaking of entertaining, we can’t go without mentioning the outdoor space. On the ground level, you’ll find a fenced-in courtyard with stairs that lead up to a balcony, right off the kitchen. And on the third floor, the flex space makes fantastic use of both the indoors and out, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open up to an airy patio offering panoramic city views.