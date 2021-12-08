The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati Returns to the Taft Theatre

Photograph by Mikki Schaffner Photography

How many times has your family watched Elf this holiday season? Do your kids have all the catch phrases memorized?

“Santa! I know him!”

“I’m singing! I’m in a store and I’m singing!”

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” (My personal favorite.)

If you love the movie, then you’ll definitely enjoy The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s performance of Elf the Musical JR.. Running now through December 13, Elf JR. is a delightful take on this modern classic that your entire family is sure to love.

The longest running children’s theater in the country, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati offers a Broadway-level experience for Cincinnati families, with incredible effects, gorgeous set and costume design, perfect choreography, and A-list acting. Elf JR. is no different. From start to finish, your family will be swept away by the magic of this show. Any time Roderick Justice gets to flex his directing chops, you know you’re in for a treat; and the childlike enthusiasm of Buddy, played marvelously by local actor A. James Jones, is infectious, endearing, and totally spot on!

But the most noteworthy aspect of Elf JR. isn’t the script, costumes, or actors, it’s the location. For the first time in nearly two years, The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is back at the Taft. These MainStage performances provide patrons the unique opportunity to dress up and venture downtown to one of Cincinnati’s most iconic venues for a fun and memorable theatre-going experience. COVID-19 put an abrupt halt to this in early 2020; and while the troupe pivoted marvelously with its TCT at Home and Broadway on Demand options, the experience of live theater is truly something that simply cannot be replaced by a tablet or screen.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

But it’s the season of miracles. And TCT’s triumphant return to the Taft is worthy of big, Buddy-style celebration. So head downtown this weekend and celebrate Christmas with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.