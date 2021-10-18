This Hidden Midcentury Modern in Wyoming Was Designed by a Frank Lloyd Wright Apprentice

458 Hidden Valley Ln., Wyoming

It’s no secret that Frank Lloyd Wright used the Midwest as a canvas for his architectural masterpieces. But did you know he had several apprentices? The mastermind behind this Midcentury Modern home, Benjamin Dombar, worked under Wright on approximately 50 projects before he was drafted into the Army.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Modern

In Cincinnati, Dombar rose through the architectural ranks, focusing on organic living spaces that take full advantage of the natural surroundings, like this home in Springfield Township and this Clifton charmer.

This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath Wyoming looker, built in 1965, is situated on two-and-a-half acres. In true Dombar fashion, it’s tucked deep into the woods and blends seamlessly into the surrounding trees. When you pull into the driveway, you’ll first notice the vintage carports and covered deck, which leads to the front door and wraps all the way around the front of the home.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Modern

Inside, you’ll find design elements straight out of the 1960s, including the stone wall in the foyer and walnut mosaic floors throughout. The open floor plan creates an airy and spacious living and dining space.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Modern

True to Dombar’s Wright-reminiscent design, the outside is fully infused with the inside. More than a dozen floor-to-ceiling windows line the back of the home—a few of them are even disguised as sliding panels that lead to the back deck.

Whether you’re hosting a large get-together or enjoying a family dinner outside, the trees make this home a true indoor-outdoor oasis. Built-in benches line the entire deck, which extends around the home on both levels and allows easy access to several of the bedrooms and office space.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Modern

The main bedroom features a stone wall (similar to the one in the foyer) and we can’t get over the amazing views that the new owners will be greeted with in the morning. Almost as good as the view, though, is the bathroom just around the corner, which features a sleek double vanity and a sunken bathtub sitting just in front of the massive floor-to-ceiling windows.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Modern

The most enticing room in this Midcentury masterpiece might be the entertainment-slash-TV room with built-in cabinets and plenty of space for a couple sofas and chairs. Dombar nicknamed this home “Good Living”—and we can certainly see why.