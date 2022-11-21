This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites

Madisonville is the place to be—and its hot housing market only proves its popularity. The neighborhood is home to Cincinnati’s newest flips and popular spots, including Mom ‘n ‘em’s newest location on Whetsel Avenue. Less than a two-minute walk down the street from the coffee and wine shop is this four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home that is currently on the market.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

Kevin Geraci of Flipping Cincy and Christina Beck, a recent competitor on HGTV’s Flipping Showdown and owner of Vero Home Cincinnati, teamed up to design and renovate the Madisonville home.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

The property blends in with others on the street with similar structural traits on the outside, but the interior is the star of the show. When you walk through the double front doors, the living room features painted wood trim and a tiled fireplace that’s the focal point in the space.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

Throughout the entire first floor, light wood floors pop against the white and black design features. In the kitchen, the navy cabinets and gold accents add a classic look that will never go out of style.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

A marble tile backsplash and stainless appliances add luxe details while the pendant lights above the eat-in island add an industrial touch. The colors and design elements in the kitchen continue in the half bath and the laundry room, along with exposed brick that adds texture. There’s a first-floor room that’s meant to be a bedroom but can easily serve as a space that fits your lifestyle, whether you need a spacious office or a playroom for the kiddos.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

Upstairs, more traditional finishes detail the bed and bathrooms. The main bedroom has a gorgeous candlestick-style pendant above the bed, and in the bathroom, a double vanity features deep-tone wood and dark metal hardware, plus a tile design that’s reminiscent of a bathroom from the 20s. Other rooms on the second floor feature similar details, but there’s also a fourth bedroom on the third floor that could be the office or second family room.

Photograph courtesy Dayton Home Photo

The best part of the home? There’s a flat backyard that offers plenty of space for entertaining, building a patio or deck, and it’s mostly fenced in for privacy. If you’re searching for a home in the city, with the privacy of the suburbs—this is it!