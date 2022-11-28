This Blue Ash Home Was Built with the Future in Mind

4617 Miller Rd., Blue Ash

This energy efficient home has everything you need to keep costs down and accommodate families of all sizes. Located in Blue Ash, the four-bedroom, four-bath home features 2,600 square-feet of living space with plenty of recent updates.

“On top of the logistical nightmares that COVID brought to the supply chain,” says listing agent Edward Lindenschmidt. “There was an extra layer of difficulty because the materials being used were all so specialized—[the owners] really took the time to make so many thoughtful updates that aren’t readily [and] easily noticed from a glance.” Some of the updates include a metal roof and siding, solar panels, energy-efficient hot water heater, windows, and appliances, plus drought-tolerant landscaping.

The home itself boasts a quaint front porch with room for seating and ceiling fans above for cool summer nights. The open-concept living-kitchen space features dark hardwood floors that contrast the white cabinets and gray walls, and plenty of natural light brightens the space.

In the kitchen, the cabinets and stainless appliances make for a timeless design along with functional elements such as the sliding glass door that leads to the pantry, and the dining room blends seamlessly with the rest of the living space.

Upstairs, the dark hardwood floors continue—and so does the bright natural light that fills every room. The owner’s suite has a luxe bathroom with a double vanity, dark tile, and a modernized take on a claw-foot tub. Functional details like built-in shelving helps make the home practical for busy families, and each wall has 14 inches of insulation to help keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer without sacrificing energy efficiency.

“The windows are upgraded for those same reasons,” says Lindenschmidt. “It’s amazing how quiet it is inside. On top of that, you have zoned ductless heating and cooling that allows each room’s temperature to be individually controlled by the occupant.”

An open staircase leads to the lower level, which features plenty of wide-open space perfect for a family or game room. There’s even a separate space that could be turned into an office or workout area, plus a full bathroom that adds convenience to the basement.

In the backyard, there’s space to pour a patio or build a deck to create the entertaining space of your dreams. But for the kids, this house is all set for a backyard swing set—it truly is the perfect family home right in the heart of Blue Ash.