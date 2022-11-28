12 Days of Gifts: Ideas for the Bookworm in Your Life

For those you know who are always digging into a good book, find some inspiration for the perfect holiday read from local authors and available from neighborhood shops.

Image courtesy Belt Publishing

The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook

Edited by Cincinnati journalist and photographer Nick Swartsell, this collection of short essays by Gail Finke, Pauletta Hansel, Dani McClain, Ronny Salerno, Katie Vogel, and others provides a look at Cincinnati as a region in transition.

Paperback $24; Available from Belt Publishing and at fine local bookstores

Image courtesy Reedy Press

Lost Treasures of Cincinnati by Amy Brownlee

Former Cincinnati Magazine digital media editor Amy E. Brownlee has seen firsthand what the Queen City has to offer, and this guidebook uncovers the hidden history of Cincinnati. You can read our interview with Brownlee about her new book here, and read on to learn when you can meet her at The Ohio Book Store and get a signed copy of Lost Treasures.

$27; Available from Reedy Press and at fine local bookstores

Image courtesy Arcadia Press

Cincinnati Curiosities by Greg Hand

Old Cincinnati was a weird, weird place. There may be no one who understands that better than Cincinnati Magazine’s expert on curious history. Greg Hand delves into the odd entries in Queen City History, and with a subtitle like Healing Powers of the Wamsley Madstone, Nocturnal Exploits of Old Man Dead, Mazeppa’s Naked Ride & More, you know you’re in for a wild ride.

Paperback $23.99; Available from Arcadia Publishing and at fine local bookstores

Photograph provided by Mike Fallon, The Ohio Book Store

Vintage Treasures at the Ohio Book Store

Located on Main Street since 1940, The Ohio Book Store boasts five floors packed with vintage and used books of all kinds and one of the only book binderies in the region. Browse the shelves to find exclusive items, including books on local history from the 1800s, original maps and prints, postcards (great to accompany your gift), and more.

Stop by Saturday, December 10 from 1–3 p.m. to meet four local authors and historians: Amy Brownlee, author of Lost Treasures of Cincinnati; Peter Bronson, author of Forbidden Fruit and Not in Our Town; Jeff Suess, author of The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated Timeline, Cincinnati: An Illustrated Timeline, and Hidden History of Cincinnati; and Robert Wimberg, author of Cincinnati and the Civil War, Cincinnati Breweries, and Cincinnati: Over-the-Rhine. Gift certificates are also available.

Take a peek at the books, maps, and other vintage items available at The Ohio Bookstore below:

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com weekdays November 28–December 13 for new gift guides featuring ideas from local creators, crafters, and shops. Coming Tuesday: ideas for foodies.