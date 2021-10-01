Editor’s Letter, October 2021: Find Your Destination

So far this year I’ve flown three times and taken one road trip, heading to Lake Michigan for a week’s vacation. While it’s always a blast to break up the daily routine and travel, flying these days is such a stressful experience. I could tell the TSA agents and airline reps were trying extra hard to be friendly, but everyone at the airports I flew through was on edge—wary of each other, the crowded halls, and the public restrooms, not to mention the usual worries about bad weather and missed connections. You could smell the fear (and the body odor).

Illustration by Lars Leetaru

The road trip, by contrast, was smooth and comfortable. It was just three of us in our own car, and we stopped when/where/how we wanted to. We left when we wanted, got to our beach house when we wanted, and pretty much kept to ourselves the entire journey both ways.

Most of us have pulled back from our summertime optimism over things getting back to normal. Even with the pandemic resurgence, though, it still feels like there’s a window of opportunity to travel before winter and a possible new COVID strain arrive.

We’re highlighting a variety of unusual destinations you can reach by car, from new museums and fun food scenes to small-town charm and mountain adventures. They’re the kinds of trips that fit with the times—far enough and different enough from Cincinnati that you feel like you’re “getting away,” yet accessible by car with all of the comfort and control you need right now. And a lot of the outdoor options provide that only-in-October fall vibe.

I don’t know how many of you are still working from home, but I’m tired of my house, bored with my neighborhood, and ready to put Cincinnati in my rearview mirror for a little while. There are some family members and good friends I haven’t seen in almost two years, and we haven’t put very many miles on the car lately. It’s raring to go, and so am I. How about you?