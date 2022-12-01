The Complete Guide to Workout Spots

If you’re looking to get fit, there are plenty of options out there. But which one is right for you? We found six worth exploring.

For Feeling the Burn: Pure Barre

The thing about barre is that it’s deceptively difficult. The tiny, hyper-focused movements sneak up on you quickly, and even a short workout can leave you feeling sore for days. But its adherents will tell you that type of glad-you-did-it soreness can be addictive. Pure Barre has the burn down to a science, using fast-paced classes, minimal equipment, and high-energy playlists to help you tuck (you’ll be hearing that word a lot) your way to a fitter version of yourself. • Multiple locations, purebarre.com

For Sweaty Yogis: Embra

If you take an Embra class in the winter, expect to go in wearing a parka and leave in a sports bra. This place gets hot. Classes happen in a heated room where temperatures regularly break the 100-degree mark and humidifiers pump in extra steam, which means doing your vinyasa flow in this sauna of a studio will get you real sweaty, real fast. As intimidating as hot yoga can be, Embra makes it accessible with a variety of beginner-friendly class types, modification options, and experienced teachers. A word of advice: Bring a towel. Even if you don’t think you need it…you’re going to need it. • Multiple locations, embrastudio.com

For Moms: Barre3

Working out with kids in tow can sound like an impossible feat. But Barre3, which has three locations in Greater Cincinnati, makes it feasible—even fun. The studios come equipped with special “play lounges” where little ones as young as six weeks can hang with a qualified childcare provider while you power through a 60-minute class. And Barre3 gets extra brownie points for being super accessible for expecting moms. Modifications are plentiful, and the studio’s digital platform has an impressive selection of pre- and post-natal classes available online. • Multiple locations, barre3.com

For Pedal Pushers: Define Body & Mind

Until the day SoulCyle opens a Cincinnati studio (We checked. Nothing yet.), we’ll have to settle for Pelotons and good old-fashioned bicycles. Right? Not so fast. The cycling options around here are plentiful, both indoors and out. Oakley’s Define Body & Mind offers barre and yoga, but it’s in large part the spin classes that keep students coming back for more. Short on time? Try one of the studio’s “Rev Xpress” classes for a 30-minute full-body blast that’ll leave you feeling good and sweaty. Mostly sweaty. • 3012 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 351-7746, oakley.definebody.com

For a Mind-Body Connection: Activate Brain & Body

Designed specifically for the 45-and-up demographic, this fitness center treats you to a workout unlike anything you’ve likely ever done before. That’s because this isn’t just a gym for your body. It’s also, believe it or not, a gym for your brain. The center offers personalized, accessible small-group workouts that combine physical and cognitive circuits (think memory exercises and aerobics) that aim to slow down the brain’s natural cognitive decline. Hop on the bandwagon while you can—Activate is a brand with national ambitions, and Cincinnati happens to have the first studio in the country. • 9301 Montgomery Rd., (513) 793-2794, Montgomery, activatebrainandbody.com

For TV Anchors: Model Fit

Don’t ask how we know this (we may or may not have sources on the inside…), but Model Fit attracts a very specific crowd: local TV personalities. With an emphasis on high-intensity functional fitness workouts (read: CrossFit but not officially CrossFit), the Covington gym isn’t for the faint of heart. You’ll bench press, box jump, and kettlebell swing your way through sweaty circuits designed to put your body through the mental and physical gauntlet. But hey—if our fantastically fit local anchors are any indication, this place gets results. • 331 W. Pike St., Covington, (859) 350-2212, modelfitbody.com