The Complete Guide to Dog Parks

Searching for the perfect dog park? These four might help your furry friend find fun.

Illustration by Emi Villavicencio

For Owners to Grab a Beer: BARk Park & Patio

With 20 beers on tap and several wine options, BARk is a vibe for your dog and you (but mostly you). Membership to the venue—$240 a year or $25 a month—includes trivia nights, monthly meetups by breed, and other special events. • 7544 Burlington Pike, Florence, (859) 282-0738, barkparkpatio.com

For Art Appreciation: Kellogg Park Dog Field

In 2012, artists Elizabeth Hatchett and Laura McNeel worked with a team of ArtWorks apprentices to create a floof-themed tribute to man’s best friend at Kellogg Park Dog Field. The mural overlooks the park, four acres of fenced-in space where dogs can run, jump, and play off leash. • 6701 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp., andersonparks.com

For Water Play: Armleder Dog Park

Let your puppers splash until their hearts are content at Armleder Dog Park. Located at the Otto Armleder Memorial Park & Recreation Complex, it features a canine shower and doggie drinking fountains for those thirsty after running wild on the park’s 10 acres. • 5057 Wooster Pike., Linwood, greatparks.org

For Downtown Dwellers: Fido Field

The drone of cars and trucks whizzing by on I-471 and I-71 shouldn’t bother your doggos as they run free at Fido Field, an off-leash, volunteer-run play area. The park is a quick walk for downtown residents who want to get pooches some exercise without having to drive anywhere. • 630 Eggleston Ave., downtown, facebook.com/groups/DowntownDogRA