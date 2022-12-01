The Complete Guide to Places to Tie the Knot

Your wedding should be a personalized celebration of your love. These five venues provide the right atmosphere, whatever your aesthetic.

For Rustic Vibes: Stone Valley Meadows

Don’t be fooled by the phrase “barn wedding.” We’re not talking horse stalls and straw floors. Picture instead soaring ceilings, magnificent chandeliers, and spacious suites (with a private deck) for the bridal party to get ready and take in sweeping views of the meadows. Everything at this Franklin venue is customizable, from the decor to the celebration spaces, which range from the luxe indoors to The Meadow, the perfect peaceful, outdoor setting for a wedding ceremony. • 4914 Robinson Vail Rd., Franklin, (937) 806-3053, stonevalleymeadows.com

For a Garden Ceremony: The Marmalade Lily

This functioning flower farm just so happens to double as a wedding and event venue. Or is it the other way around? Regardless, The Marmalade Lily is a year-round garden paradise situated just a few miles outside Loveland. Its two-story event barn is perfectly lovely, but the real draw is the plentiful outdoor space, from the flower gardens (great for cocktail hour) to the tree-covered ceremony space, set just next to the pond, and the expansive patio, where guests can dance the evening away under the stars. • 9850 Schlottman Rd., Loveland, (513) 604-6561, themarmaladelily.com

For Brides On a Budget: Headquarters Wedding & Event Center

For an affordable event with immaculate Main Street (technically, Monmouth Street) vibes, you really can’t beat Headquarters. During its heyday in the 1800s, the Newport venue was a bustling hardware store. Since then, it’s been lovingly restored to its former glory with all historic details in mind and turned into an insanely chic, customizable event venue that can fit up to 100 guests for ceremonies, receptions, and even elopement celebrations. And it’s all for a competitive price. • 935 Monmouth St., Newport, (859) 888-0573, headquarters.events

For the Fairy Tale: Greenacres

In its past life, this sprawling English Norman-style manor house was part of the Fleischmann estate. Today, it’s the centerpiece of the Greenacres Arts Center, a sophisticated indoor-outdoor venue in Indian Hill that hosts ultra-luxe events. Tie the knot in the garden and treat your guests to a lavish reception in the Grand Tent (which accommodates up to 400 people) before taking a sweethearts’ stroll through formal gardens, past lush waterfalls and breathtaking valley views that’ll make even the most hard-to-impress in-laws stop and stare. • 8400 Blome Rd., Indian Hill, (513) 891-4227, green-acres.org

For Insta-Worthy Shots: Mojave East

This relative newcomer to the local wedding scene is unlike anything else you’ll find in Cincinnati. Taking its aesthetic inspiration from sun-soaked Palm Springs, Mojave East blends industrial-chic (concrete floors, exposed rafters, painted brick) with warm, minimalist touches that disguise the fact that you’re in Newtown. And your wedding style doesn’t have to fit the desert oasis vibe—the 11,000-square-foot space is sleek and endlessly customizable, with plenty of room indoors and out for year-round celebrations. • 7202 Main St., Newtown, (513) 967-5972, mojaveeast.com