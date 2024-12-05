Class of 2000’s Most Likely to Succeed

Illustration by Jarett Sitter

Toy Store Just For Fun: King Arthur’s Court

Still the reigning monarch of kid-dom, with its own play space and rentable rooms for birthday parties in addition to all the games, puzzles, and playthings you could want. • 3040 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 531-4600, kingarthurstoys.com

Classic Bar: The Grill At Palm Court (Now The Lounge At 1931)

The name may be different, but the gorgeous Art Deco space and intimate bar inside the Hilton Cinicnnati Netherland Plaza Hotel still captivate guests. Happy hour specials and jazz on Friday and Saturday evenings make this a chic spot for a cocktail. • 35 W. Fifth St., downtown, (513) 421-9100, hilton.com

Oldie But Goodie Bar: The Blind Lemon

Cozy and dark, like a good hangout should be, The Blind Lemon in Mt. Adams has welcomed generations of patrons looking for drinks, live music, and its hidden, sunken courtyard. • 936 Hatch St., Mt. Adams, (513) 241-3885, theblindlemon.com

Comfort Food: Greyhound Tavern

The Ft. Mitchell icon is no longer owned by the Wainscott family, but its new ownership group is also local, so the family-style fried chicken still fills its tables on Mondays and Tuesdays. • 2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, (859) 331-3767, greyhoundtavern.com

Fly Trap: Delamere & Hopkins

Beneath the green awning next to the Hyde Park Square Graeter’s lies a treasure trove of gear for hunting and fishing, most especially fly fishing. You can even book your next trip through the shop. • 2708 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 871-3474, dhoutfitters.com

Halloween Decorations: Cappel’s

Keep your Spirit Halloween outlet, wafting through town like a ghost. We’ll get our spooky season supplies at Cappel’s, where balloons, costumes, and party supplies by the score haunt us all year round. • 920 Elm St., downtown, (513) 621-0952 (ext. 111), cappelsinc.com