Cincinnati Weekend Picks December 6-8

Image courtesy Pincinnati

At this point, we’re just counting the days until our next holiday break. In the mean time, at least we’ve got weekends. Here’s how to spend yours.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The symphonic metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their beloved winter concert tour to Cincinnati. This tour marks the 20th anniversary of their rock opera album The Lost Christmas Eve and the first time they’ve played it live since 2013. With music that can best be described as string orchestra meets arena rock meets Christmas, it’ll be a unique concert experience complete with storytelling, pyrotechnics, and a laser show. Friday, December 6, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Celebrating John Waters: Pink Flamingos (1972)

The Esquire Theatre is kicking off the first part of its screening series celebrating cult filmmaker John Waters with Pink Flamingos. This 1972 classic starring Divine is about the notorious Baltimore drag queen defending her title as “The Filthiest Person Alive.” Later in December you can catch Female Trouble (1974), Hairspray (1988), and even meet Waters himself at Ludlow Garage on December 13 and 14. Pink Flamingos is rated NC-17. Friday, December 6, 10 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will perform Bach’s Christmas Ora­torio, a series of Baroque music infused with holiday flair featuring the May Festival Chorus conducted by Richard Egarr. Lyrics to the music will be sung in German, but English translation will be provided in the programs. Friday, December 6-Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Pincinnati: The Greater Cincinnati Pinball Show

Cincinnati’s only pinball convention is back with retro gaming vendors, meetups, tournaments, livestreams, and over 120 machines to play. After paying admission at the door ($25 for Friday, $30 for Saturday, $20 for Sunday, or $65 for the whole weekend), you’ll have full access to all the games—no quarters required. Friday, December 6-Sunday, December 8, Holiday Inn Eastgate, 4501 Eastgate Blvd., Eastgate

WakeNSkate with DJ Vibez

The monthly DJed rollerskating brunch social, WakeNSkate, is back at the OTR Rec Center. Join DJ Vibez and special guest Sk8 216 for a morning of community building. At 10 a.m. there will be a yoga session followed by family skating from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and adults-only skating from 12:30-2. Admission and skate rental is free for OTR CRC members and $5 for non-members. Free coffee and breakfast will be available all morning. Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Over-the-Rhine Community Center, 1715 Republic St., Over-the-Rhine

Dad Day / Hoppy Holiday Market / Krampus After Dark at Rhinegeist

It’ll be nonstop holiday fun at Rhinegeist with three of the brewery’s signature events all in one day. From 12-6 p.m., bring your father and/or kids, dress up in flannel, tell a bad joke, and enjoy a freshly tapped Hoppy Holiday Ale for Dad Day. Stick around because from 5-8 p.m., the Annex will be transformed into a magical market and holiday village. Entry to the market is $15 and includes a free drink for those 21. Finish off the night from 8-10 p.m. by hanging out with the German Christmas demon, Krampus! He’ll be wandering around the taproom handing out coal and posing for pictures while you enjoy seasonal cocktails and a live DJ set. Saturday, December 7, 12-10 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

12 Drinks of Christmas: A Holiday Bar Crawl at The Banks

Get sloshed with Santa at this 12-stop Christmas bar crawl at The Banks. Participants will start at The Stretch and make their way around the area to enjoy festive drink specials at AC Upper Deck, Killer Queen, The Park, Fishbowl, Jefferson Social, Tin Roof, Red Leprechaun, The Filson, Holy Grail, Moerlein, and Nation. Along the way there will be appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus and a troupe of carolers. The first 100 people to bring a new unwrapped toy for Holden Hands will get a free souvenir cup. Saturday, December 7, 4-9 p.m., The Banks, downtown

Jupiter Night at the Cincinnati Observatory

The Observatory is throwing a party to celebrate the Gas Giant returning to our skies. The evening’s programming will include telescope viewings of the planet (weather permitting), a Jupiter scavenger hunt, solar system storytime, Pin the Spot on the Jupiter, and astronomer talks. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for kids and Observatory members. Saturday, December 7, 5-8 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Hyde Park

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays Tour

Emmy-winning choreographer and Dancing With The Stars icon Derek Hough is bringing his Christmas show to The Brady. Hough has collaborated with other Emmy-winning choreographers to create the ultimate festive dance experience. The show is nearly sold out, so grab tickets while you can. Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m., The Andrew J. Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown