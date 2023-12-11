BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: I–K

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Yoga for babies, sweets that jiggle, and gadgets for your kitchen. This is 2023 Best of the City I–K!

Infant Yoga: Shine

Having a baby can be a harrowing and humbling experience. The sleepless nights, colicky crying, and 24/7 needs of a tiny human would be enough to wear anyone down, but add in postpartum recovery and emotions, and this time can be incredibly isolating and stressful. Take a much-needed breath and “time out” with a yoga class! Hyde Park’s Shine Yoga has long been a leader in this niche class, offering Mommy & Me Yoga that not only encourages gentle stretching and strength exercises for mom and babe, but also fosters mommy-baby bonding and connects postpartum mamas with new friends. 3330 Erie Ave., Hyde Park, shineyoga.com

Island Vibes: Somerset

This esoteric bar was built using antiques and accents from Africa, Asia, and Europe to create an otherworldly feeling in the heart of the city. Plants, exotic cars, and various set pieces come together to form a space that feels like nothing else—you might see your neighbors enjoying an ube margarita or a Thai basil + gin, but you definitely won’t feel like you’re in Cincinnati. 139 E. McMicken, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 270-5982, somersetotr.com

Jackfruit Dish: Street Tacos at Agave & Rye

There are a number of tasty vegetarian options at Agave & Rye, including Green Goddess (Brussels sprouts) and Bang Bang (crispy cauliflower) tacos, and the jackfruit street tacos approximate the taste and texture of carnitas. A plate of three grilled tacos are served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas, and jackfruit is shredded into pork-like chunks with a savory barbecue flavor and served with mushrooms, onion, vegan cheese, and house-made consommé dipping sauce. Multiple locations, agaveandrye.com

Jerk Chicken: Flavors of the Isle

With the number of options in the area, it might be a surprise to put the newest Jamaican place on this list. But the variety on the menu—from the bursting-with-flavor Smoked Jerk Chicken Salad to the delectable Brown Stew meal—along with the incredible sides (fried plantains, anyone?) puts this Findlay Market vendor over the top. 1807 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-4753, flavorsoftheisle.com

Jiggly Desserts: Calliope Sweets

Amanda Bowman’s gelatinous creations—which she began making in 2020 in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic—are wobbly reminders of cooking’s past, throwbacks to Jell-O Jigglers and cookbooks of the 1950s and ’60s. These days, Bowman’s using the molds she’s collected from yard sales, antique malls, and the like to make retro-looking custom-order cakes for special occasions (like weddings and birthday parties), but she still has that gelatin touch. @enjoycalliope

Jukebox: The Comet

Come for the tunes, stay for the vibe. This rough-and-tumble Northside spot has one of the last remaining non-TouchTunes jukeboxes around, and it features an eclectic mix of artists, from The Clash to Daft Punk to Etta James. Once you’ve fed the juke, enjoy one of the signature burritos and consider hanging around for the nightly live shows. 4579 Hamilton Ave., Northside, (513) 541-8900, cometbar.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY JEREMY KRAMER

Kimchi Special: Café Mochiko’s kimchi and egg croissant

This Korean fermented spicy cabbage can be used as a condiment or mixed in as an ingredient to punch up the taste of nearly any dish—including eggs, apparently. At Café Mochiko, it gets the breakfast treatment with the restaurant’s kimchi and egg croissant. The flaky bread is filled with kimchi and cheese, and baked with an egg, for an unexpected savory flavor that warrants multiple bites. 1524 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills, (513) 559-1000, cafemochiko.com

Kitchen Gadgets: Artichoke

In 2016, Karen and Brad Hughes launched cookware and kitchen store Artichoke just north of Findlay Market. Two years ago, longtime employee Hannah Luken Bender and her husband Tom took over. The Benders opened an annex two doors up from the main store to stock even more dishes, glasses, serving dishes and tools, barware, table linens, and locally crafted items, and they offer demonstration cooking classes and private classes in their on-site test kitchen. 1824 & 1830 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 263-1002, artichokeotr.com