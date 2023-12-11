Cincinnati Weekday Picks: Dec 11–14

PHOTOGRAPH BY CLAIRE LEFTON

Who said fun events only happen during the weekends? We’ve decided it’s high time we featured some of the cool stuff you can do during the work week too! Here’s what’s going on in Cincinnati this week.

MONDAY DECEMBER 11

Mascot Mondays: Mr. Redlegs and Rosie Red

Time to combine two of our favorite things—ice skating and the Reds. On Monday December 11 only, you can skate with Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs at the Summit Park ice rink. It’s never too early to prepare for baseball season. 5:30–7 p.m., Summit Park, 4421 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Manuel Iris Writer-in-Residence Reception

Celebrate the 2023 Cincinnati Public Library Writer-in-Residence, Manuel Iris, as his tenure comes to an end. Hear Iris’s award-winning poetry showcased, then stick around for the reveal of next year’s Writer-in-Residence. 6–8 p.m., Walnut Hills Library, 2533 Kemper Ln., Walnut Hills

TUESDAY DECEMBER 12

Holiday Pictures with Miniature Horses

Want to get an unforgettable holiday picture? Head to the Independence Library to get your picture taken with miniature horses. You’ll get to pose with Ranger and Silver from Milestones Inc., a therapeutic horsemanship program in Northern Kentucky. 1–3 p.m., Independence Library, 1992 Walton Nicholson Rd., Independence

Incredible Arthropods with The Bug Chicks

Get up close and personal with some bugs at the Avondale Library. The Bug Chicks, two entomologists who’ve made it their life’s mission to teach people about arthropods, will show off their live bug zoo to anyone who’s insect-obsessed. They may even make insect lovers out of insect-phobes by the end. 5–6 p.m., Avondale Library, 3566 Reading Rd., Avondale

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 13

Taylor Swift Birthday Party at Alice

Attention all Cincy Swifties—Alice is entering its Taylor Swift Birthday Party era. Special themed cocktails will be served as you dominate trivia and Shake If Off during DJ Boywife’s dance party. Stick around because the festivities will go all night. 6 p.m., Alice, 1432 Main St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Cyclones Pucks N Pups Night

Do you love your hockey and your dog? Great news! It’s Pucks N Pups Nights at the Cincinnati Cyclones! Bring your best furry friend to watch your favorite hockey team take on the Utah Grizzlies while drinking $2 beers. A special ticket is required for canine entry. 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. puck drop, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Hanukkah at Fountain Square

Spend the seventh night of Hanukkah ice skating on Fountain Square. The Mayerson JCC will host the festivities, which include a menorah lighting at 7:30 p.m. and free sufganiyot (jelly donuts). Celebrating the Festival of Lights with the community will be as rewarding as spinning a gimel. Tickets are $3. 7–9 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

THURSDAY DECEMBER 14

Members Opening of Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass

If you’re a member of the Cincinnati Art Museum, you’re invited to the grand opening of the new traveling exhibit, Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass. You’ll get to view the beautiful glassworks by indigenous artists before the general public and be treated to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. 5–7 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Dog Photos with Santa

It’s time for your fur babies to tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year. Both naughty and nice dogs will be able to take pictures in Santa’s lap at The Party Source while you sample some holiday drinks. Pictures are free, but donations to a local shelter are encouraged. 6–8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Out in the Outdoors: Meteors on the Mound

Join Out in the Outdoors, a community of queer nature lovers, as they journey to Woodland Mound for their monthly adventure. The group will be watching the night sky, observing meteors and planets as the winter solstice approaches. 7 p.m., Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

