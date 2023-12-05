Tim Perrino Is Dreaming of a White Christmas

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CINCINNATI LANDMARK PRODUCTIONS

Tim Perrino might be retiring from the organization he founded, Cincinnati Landmark Productions, but the local theater legend has one more gift for the community this holiday season: a new stage production of the beloved 1954 movie White Christmas, running November 30–December 23 at Covedale Center for the Performing Arts. He discusses his arts management legacy and why the Bing Crosby/Rosemary Clooney/Danny Kaye film still strikes such a chord with him and with audiences.

When did your love for White Christmas begin?

I first saw it on a black-and-white television as a child. We didn’t have a color TV until the 1970s, so I must have been around 10 or 11 at the time. The movie left a lasting impression on me, and I’ve always been a bit of a Christmas enthusiast. I’ve even written a couple of Christmas shows. We mounted a stage version of White Christmas 12 years ago at Covedale, and it became one of the most popular shows we’d ever done. We’re bringing it back this year, and I couldn’t be more excited.

What can audiences expect from your new production?

While the play retains the movie’s essence, we’ve made some smart adaptations so it’s more suitable for the stage. The story revolves around two U.S. Army buddies who reunite post-World War II and become famous entertainers. Their encounter with two sisters sets the stage for a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and the magic of Christmas. Irving Berlin’s timeless songs provide the perfect backdrop for this heartwarming story. We’ve also added some delightful twists, such as a retired Broadway performer character who gets her own show-stopping numbers. It’s a wonderful mix of nostalgia, humor, and romance.

What inspired you to revisit White Christmas now?

Our first production was a big hit, and we had to add extra shows. This time around, I’m looking forward to capturing that same magic. Plus it’s Christmas, and we go all out for the holiday season at the Covedale. Our patrons have made watching our shows a cherished part of their holiday tradition, and I can’t wait to share the joy of White Christmas with them again.

Can you share what’s changed in your perception of this iconic story since your first production?

White Christmas holds a special place in my heart, and revisiting it after more than a decade has brought some interesting shifts in my perception. When we first produced it, I was enamored with the nostalgia and the timeless appeal of Irving Berlin’s music. It was all about recreating the magic of the movie on stage then.

Over the years, though, I’ve come to appreciate the play’s nuances more deeply. The theme of hope and change, as articulated by the character General Waverly, has taken on a more profound significance for me. He expresses his hope that the world will be a better place in 10 years and that the conflicts and struggles of war won’t need to be repeated.

Looking at the world today, with ongoing conflicts and challenges, that message hits home even harder. It reminds me of the enduring importance of hope and the belief in a better future. We all long for a world where we can treat each other with kindness, fairness, and compassion, just as the characters in the play do.

You recently announced your retirement as executive director of Cincinnati Landmark Productions. Can you share more about this decision?

I’ve been contemplating this for a while. Running a theater company is a demanding job that often feels like an “eight days a week” commitment. I felt it was time to make room in my life for other things. I want to spend more time with my grandsons, work on a book about our time at the Showboat Majestic, and even get back to playing golf.

But I’m not retiring from directing. I still have a passion for the stage and will continue to direct shows. It’s just that I’ve stepped back from administrative roles, allowing others to take the helm. Rodger Pille, who’s been with us for years, is now executive director. I’m now called the founder, and I’m relishing the chance to focus on the creative aspects and offer guidance.

Can you share a bit about your background and your connection to this city?

I’m a Cincinnati native, born and raised on the west side. This city has been my home for my entire life, and I’m proud of it. When people here ask about your high school, it’s not just small talk; it’s a cultural touchstone. I attended Elder High School and later studied at Thomas More College in Northern Kentucky, which is where my journey into the world of theater and the arts truly began.

Your journey seems deeply intertwined with Cincinnati’s artistic growth.

After my college years, I joined the Cincinnati Recreation Commission as one of its first arts coordinators. From there, I ventured into the world of theater production and founded the Cincinnati Young People’s Theatre. We eventually took over the iconic Showboat Majestic and ran it for more than two decades.

We remodeled an old movie house, the Covedale Theater, into a performing arts center in 2002 and went on to build the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater. Then we brought in Madcap Puppets in 2017, taking over a stalled development project in Westwood and creating the Madcap Education Center. I’m proud to say that Cincinnati Landmark Productions has helped turn the west side, once considered a professional arts desert, into a vibrant cultural hub for the city.