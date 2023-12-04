BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: D-E

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Corgis, drag shows, and breakfast sandwiches. These are some of the things we loved in 2023 from D to E.

D&D ACCESSORY: Hobby Trench

Thanks to online platforms like Discord, you can play Dungeons & Dragons with friends without even leaving your computer. But where’s the fun in that? Take your classic tabletop play to the next level and enlist the help of Brigham Gorzealion (Gorz, for short), who can paint miniatures, magnetize weapons, and create custom tables that bring your kingdoms and campaigns to life. 5420 North Bend Rd., Ste. 202, Monfort Heights, (313) 978-5175, hobbytrench.com

DJ: DJ Boywife

When your DJ name gets smeared on bathroom stalls across the city, you know you’re making a name for yourself. This eccentric DJ can most often be found at Alice, where he’s Head of House Events, but you can catch him on the ones and twos anywhere from the classic Northside haunts to a Cincinnati Cyclones game. @djboywife

Dog Meetup: Corgipalooza

After moving from California to Ohio with her husband in 2020, Nikki Tran Duff wanted to find a meetup group for her Corgi, Calypso. That led to her founding Cincy Corgis and, in turn, Corgipalooza. The fall event, which attracted at least 250 of those fluffy butt furballs this year, included a Halloween parade, a costume contest, food trucks, games, prizes, and more. @cincycorgis

Drag Show: Alice

Alice is currently one of, if not the, most popular dance spots in the city, thanks to its fancy cocktails and spectacular music (see DJ Boywife). And by the time you’re reading this, Alice will have expanded its already-great drag shows with some of the most notable drag performers in the city. 1432 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 480-8118, aliceotr.com

Egg Sandwich: Cackleberry

This weekends-only pop-up transforms the humble egg into something so magical and delicious, it puts the McMuffin to shame. Most of Cackleberry’s breakfast sammies are made with tamagoyaki-style eggs, a type of Japanese rolled omelette that’s silky smooth and buttery soft, practically melting into the warm brioche buns. Keep it classic with the Smalls, which features sharp cheddar, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup, or try the Lola, made with crispy Spam, chives, and sriracha mayo. Check Instagram for locations—or keep your eyes peeled for Cackleberry’s tricked-out 1968 trailer. eatcackleberry.com

English Muffin: Blue Oven Bakery

Blue Oven’s breads are all delightful additions to your table, but do not sleep on their secret weapon: the English muffin. These are not crumbly, dry grocery-store pucks. These are generous, fluffy rounds, so full of butter that it drips off in the toaster. Even simply toasted with a schmear of jam they are a revelation. As a base for a benedict or a bun substitute, these muffins have no equal. 125 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, blueovenbakery.com

Espresso Martini: Longfellow

Longfellow is the best place to get any cocktail, and its espresso martini—made with, among other ingredients, bénédictine and house-made coffee bitters—is no different. With skilled bartenders and a captivating, dimly lit space, Longfellow feels like a place where everyone is whispering secrets to each other. If you want to be in the know, this is your first stop. 1233 Clay St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 307-4379, longfellowbar.com