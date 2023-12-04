Light in the Forest Is a Real-Life Winter Wonderland

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

There’s a well-known saying that it’s darkest before dawn. And indeed, it is—but there is beauty in the darkness, just as there’s beauty in the cold of winter. For the past few years, the Cincinnati Nature Center’s Light in the Forest event has transformed its glorious woodlands into a true winter wonderland complete with twinkle lights, installations from real-life artists, and, if the stars align, a bit of snow and ice, too.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The event was born out of necessity; one of the many pandemic-related “pivots” that happened in 2020. As that now-infamous year moved to a close and the world essentially shut down and closed up, the Cincinnati Nature Center strung colorful twinkle lights along several of its trails, creating an enchanting, ice-frosted winter walk. And unlike other relics from this “unprecedented” time (hello, sidelined sourdough starter!), Light in the Forest was—and is—a welcome and unique addition to Cincinnati’s holiday lineup that’s thankfully here to stay.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

This year’s event features new light displays by five regional artists. The trail is a mile long and well-lit, with plenty of interactive features to keep little people busy without feeling overwhelming or overstimulating. Visitors are encouraged to slow down and meander, falling into a meditative, rejuvenating rhythm. Breath of Life was our favorite part; the larger-than-life “wind chimes” allowed us to bathe in light and music in the middle of an otherwise dark field. Other installations included a forest filled with “synchronous fireflies” and glowing mushrooms reminiscent of the Burning Man ’shrooms at the Cincinnati Art Museum a few years ago.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

There’s a timelessness about Light in the Forest—a quiet serenity and simplicity that’s a refreshing breath of fresh air from other more elaborate holiday fetes. While I certainly enjoy seeing our Eiffel Tower aglow and always enjoy the epic light tunnels at the Festival of Lights, Light in the Forest offers much-needed “counterprogramming” to these bigger events.

Walking through a twinkle-light-filled forest provides space for contemplation and reflection, for grabbing hold of your spouse or child’s hand, taking a breath, and embracing the season—whatever it means to you.

Light in the Forest runs select dates through December 30 and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford