Masonic Secrets No More at the Taft Museum

Photo courtesy Taft Museum of Art

Those interested in secret societies can uncover the history of two of the country’s notable fraternal organizations at the Taft Museum of Art’s new exhibit: Mystery & Benevolence: Masonic and Odd Fellows Folk Art.

Mystery & Benevolence showcases rare items from the Freemasons and the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, including works of art, costumes, jewelry, ceremonial objects, and other artifacts from the 18th to mid-20th centuries. “This exhibition was one of the shows offered by a traveling exhibition organizer that we frequently work with, and we just thought it looked really interesting,” says Ann Glasscock, Associate Curator at the museum.

According to Glasscock, both former President William Howard Taft and his brother, Taft Museum founder Charles Phelps Taft, two historic names in Cincinnati history, were also high-ranking Freemasons. Their father, Alfonso Taft, founded the Skull and Bones Society at Yale University in 1832.

Photo courtesy Taft Museum of Art

The exhibit features artifacts such as a fraternal pendant made in 1793—one of the earliest works in the exhibition—and a marquetry table with the initials of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, as well as the initials “FLT,” for its motto: Friendship, Love, and Truth. “It’s a really beautiful object that took a lot of time to make,” says Glasscock.

Observing the care and craftmanship shown for these items, visitors may note symbolic details in collection pieces throughout the exhibit. “People will spend some time with these objects and see those little details. Symbolism is huge in these works, so they’ll learn about what these images mean,” says Glasscock.

Those ready to explore the curious world of Masonic art can visit Mystery & Benevolence through May 11. General admission is free for Taft members, military, and youth. Prices for adults and seniors are $15 and $12 respectively. Admission is free on Sundays and Mondays.