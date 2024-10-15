Your Guide to Blink Events

Embed from Getty Images

BLINK is one of the coolest art festivals out there, and we’re fortunate to have it growing all around the downtown area. From OTR to NKY you’ll be able to appreciate some of the best muralists and light artists in the country. There are also plenty of activities taking place in addition to the glowing installations, so slow down and enjoy these sights and sounds!

BLINK BRIGHT Ride

Bikers, skaters, and wheelers of all kinds are invited to light up and ride around OTR the night before Blink starts. Participants will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Findlay Market’s south side Market House to decorate their wheels with lights, glowsticks, and other luminous accessories. The ride will take off at 7:30 for a short flat journey around the city. Wednesday, October 16, 6:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 118 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine

BLINK Parade

The official opening ceremony and parade for the festival kicks off 8 p.m. at Paycor Stadium and will make its way down W. Mehring Way to Great American Ball Park. Glowing costumes, sculptures, floats, and puppets will fill the street behind the artists serving as parade marshals. Plus, this year marks the debut of the Blink Ensemble Chorus that will open and close the parade ceremony. Thursday, October 17, W. Mehring Way, downtown

Asianati Night Market

Food, art, games, vendors, live entertainers, and more will be set up on Court Street Plaza every night of BLINK for Asianati’s Night Market. Each night will have its own featured pop-ups and entertainment; there will be a cosplay contest on Thursday, River Lotus Lion Dance and Gabriela Filipa Kantina pop-up on Friday, Ace of Spades K-pop dance group and Evolve Bakeshop pop-up on Saturday, and a set by DJ Das and Café Mochiko pop-up on Sunday. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20, 5-11 p.m., Court Street Plaza, downtown

BLINK at Findlay Market

The beloved weekend farmers market is going after hours. All four days of Blink you’ll be able to shop in the market, go on tasting tours, see the specialty outdoor vendors, listen to live music, try food from pop-ups, get some exclusive items, enjoy special instillations, and more. Tours take place in the morning, afternoon, and evening each day. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20, 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Findlay Market, 118 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine

BLINK on the Levee

Newport on the Levee is joining in on the BLINK fun by filling their plaza with art, activities, performances, games, and more. Every night you can enjoy Cincy Silent Disco, live music, LED games, and EDM Body Fitness among the Levee’s four main activations. Don’t forget to check out the exclusive merch. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20, 7-11 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Liberty Lot Skate Spot

Cincinnati Skatepark Project is turning the parking lot at 123 W. Liberty St. into the ultimate pop-up skatepark for BLINK. Bring your own board or enjoy the live skating demos on Friday and Saturday, workshops, art pieces, and performances. The Liberty Lot Stage will also be selling drinks. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20, 7-11 p.m., 123 W. Liberty St., Over-the-Rhine

The Mystic Eye Drone Show

The sky above the river will be aglow with beautiful drone displays twice a night every night of BLINK. Designed by Durham Studio and Sky Elements, the show intends to tell a cohesive story about creativity with every light sequence. The drones take off at 8 and 10 p.m. and there are designated viewing spots in Covington and Smale Park. Thursday, October 17-Sunday, October 20, 8 p.m./10 p.m., Ohio River

“Who Do You Say That I Am” Runway Show

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is hosting a free fashion show on 15th Street between Race and Republic. Each of the three nights will represent a different era of Ama’s life and showcase up-and-coming black designers from DAAP. In the BLINK tradition, elements of light will be incorporated into the runway pieces. Friday, October 18-Sunday, October 20, 8-10 p.m., 15th St., Over-the-Rhine

afterglow: The Official BLINK After Party

After Saturday’s festivities, head to MegCorp Pavilion in Newport to rave the night away. Austin Millz, DJ Prymetime, and DJ Boywife will all play sets at the official afterparty. Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show. Saturday, October 19, 11 p.m.-1 a.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. 4th St., Newport