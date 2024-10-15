Having Fun Is Always a Good Idea

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Some days I feel like I’m really crushing it.

Last Friday was one of those days.

After taking Pearl to Nashville a few weeks ago, we’ve both been battling the post-vacation blues. The freedom of being together and the privilege of being carefree and truly in the moment…what a gift. In addition, last year Pearl was in half-day kindergarten and every day I’d meet her at the bus for lunchtime drop off. We’d have lunch together before Grandma McC picked her up for that day’s adventure. Sometimes, though, she’d stay home and snuggle next to me while I worked. It was a lovely routine that we’re both missing.

While I have some more adventures in the pipeline, I realized nothing was stopping us from reliving the magic on this random, rainy Friday. So I wrapped up work and headed to school early for an afternoon with my girl. I was feeling lucky after our winning streak at the arcade in Opryland, so we headed to Main Event for some old-school games and bowling.

Main Event opened in West Chester about 10 years ago and it’s been on my to-do list ever since. I’d heard great things about this indoor entertainment center and it didn’t disappoint. We started with glow bowling: I paid a flat rate for unlimited bowling and the setup was super intuitive. I typed in our names and was able to select “bumpers” for Pearl—I’ve never played bowling where you can curate the bumpers for each player! (For what it’s worth, you can also opt for bumpers mid-game…I won’t reveal how I know this, I just do…)

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

We headed to the arcade next for some gaming time. A former version of Sarah McCosham would have simply trailed her kid, snapping pictures from afar. Not 40-year-old Sarah; 40-year-old Sarah knows how fun it is to have fun! And arcade games are fun. We played Skee-Ball and hoops, tried out skiing and car racing. We took ridiculous selfies in an old-timey photo booth. We tag-teamed Wheel of Fortune and I impressed Pearl with my word-solving skills.

Our favorite activity was a classic carnival game where you had 25 seconds and unlimited balls to knock down as many clowns as you could. We were laughing so hard as we frantically pelted these red-haired Bozos that I lost track of time and realized we needed to get back for bus drop off. We made it, of course. Things have a way of working out, I’ve found. Especially when you have a positive attitude.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Re: attitude. As 2024 has progressed, I’ve come to the realization that I am an awesome human. It’s taken me 40 years to get here, but we’re here.

I’m funny and kind and thoughtful. I’m a good person. I have a beautiful life with a meaningful and fulfilling career. I have really lovely friends. I have a supportive partner, a gaggle of delightful little humans, and some seriously awesome pets.

The last few years have been a lesson in patience and a “progress not perfection” mindset, and today, I’m someone who is so much more present and open hearted. I smile more. I’m proud of the mom I am; a mom who, on a rainy Friday, decided to play hooky with her girl because it was what both of us needed: uninterrupted, one-on-one time full of laughing and fun and even a few creepy clowns. Best day ever.

Main Event, 9477 Oxford Way, West Chester