Your Favorite Chefs’ Favorite Chefs

- Nolia, 1405 Clay St., Over-the-Rhine
2. Sotto, 118 E. Sixth St., downtown
3. KungFood Amerasia, 521 Madison Ave., Covington
4. Olla, 302 W. 12th St., Covington
5. Maury’s Tiny Cove, 3908 Harrison Ave., Cheviot
6. Cartridge Brewing, 1411 Grandin Rd., Maineville
7. The Aperture, 900 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills
8. Colette, 1400 Race St., Over-the-Rhine
9. Kiki, 5932 Hamilton Ave., College Hill
10. Abigail Street, 1214 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
11. Mid-City, 40 E. Court St., downtown
12. Tuba Baking Co., 517 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky
13. Galactic Fried Chicken, 624 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky
14. Rodi Italian, 115 Karl Brown Way Suite B, Loveland
15. Tony’s Steakhouse, 12110 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township
16. Krimmer’s Italianette, Silverton/North College Hill/Maineville
