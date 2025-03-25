Your Favorite Chefs’ Favorite Chefs

Where do the city’s chefs love to eat? Some of the answers may surprise you.
Image by Jess Dunham

  1. Nolia, 1405 Clay St., Over-the-Rhine

2. Sotto, 118 E. Sixth St., downtown

3. KungFood Amerasia, 521 Madison Ave., Covington

4. Olla, 302 W. 12th St., Covington

5. Maury’s Tiny Cove, 3908 Harrison Ave., Cheviot

6. Cartridge Brewing, 1411 Grandin Rd., Maineville

7. The Aperture, 900 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills

8. Colette, 1400 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

9. Kiki, 5932 Hamilton Ave., College Hill

10. Abigail Street, 1214 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

11. Mid-City, 40 E. Court St., downtown

12. Tuba Baking Co., 517 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky

13. Galactic Fried Chicken, 624 Sixth Ave., Dayton, Kentucky

14. Rodi Italian, 115 Karl Brown Way Suite B, Loveland

15. Tony’s Steakhouse, 12110 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township

16. Krimmer’s Italianette, Silverton/North College Hill/Maineville

