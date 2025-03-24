A Contemporary Renovation in Wyoming

Photos from Keller Williams

Address: 27 Walnut Ave., Wyoming

Price: $1,650,000

Nestled in the quaint village of Wyoming sits a meticulously renovated historic home that offers a perfect blend of 19th century character and modern living. Originally built in 1880, the property underwent a comprehensive restoration that literally preserved its historic foundation, while creating a contemporary family residence.

This Queen Anne-style home was taken down to the studs and rebuilt over the course of 14 months. Most of the dozen rooms are in the same place as their predecessors save a few changes: the current dining room has taken the place of a bathroom, while the current pantry-and-office combo took over the former dining room. On the second floor, two full en suite bathrooms were added, while another bedroom became the primary bathroom.

Photos from Keller Williams

Encompassing nearly 4,000 square feet, the open floor plan maximizes space and light. Ten-and-a-half-foot ceilings and oversized, floor-to-ceiling windows in the first floor stairwell create an airy and expansive feel. There is an excellent natural flow moving from room to room—the dark-toned study is immediately off the front door, complete with impressive built-ins and a charming window seat with storage, and a flex room with a pool table and bar across the hall. The family room, part of an addition to the home, features a marble gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen, which features granite countertops.

Photos from Keller Williams

Upstairs, you’ll find a built-in coffee bar and laundry room—no trudging downstairs for your morning caffeine in this here. New walnut wood floors are found throughout the house and select wooden pocket doors were retained during the renovation for historical charm.

Photos from Keller Williams

Outside you’ll find a luxuriously appointed covered patio with a wood-burning stove and a completely flat yard full of landscaping potential, and a patio accessible from the finished basement below.