Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Takes Over Camp Cedar

Photograph courtesy Jellystone Resort

Cincinnati is getting a new character-filled experience as Camp Cedar—a campground that has flourished near King’s Island for five years—transitions to a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

The Jellystone Parks franchise are well known for kid-friendly features, from large jump pillows to an extensive activity schedule that will remind you of a ready-made family summer camp. Campers can stay in a camper or cabin. April 16 marked the first day of the Jellystone experience in Kings Mills, and by Memorial Day weekend, Marc Belden, general manager, anticipates all the other features will be ready.

“Jellystone Park’s focus on family entertainment—especially the character interactions and activities…is the perfect fit for the Mason area,” Belden says. The entire property is 53 acres, including 73 luxury glamping cabins, 166 RV sites, and 22 rental RVs. The rest of the property features two heated pools with cabanas; various sport courts, corn hole games, a restaurant, poolside bar, ice cream and coffee shops, camp store, fitness center, and video arcade.

Photograph courtesy Jellystone Resort

Belden anticipates campers wanting to head to Kings Island for part of the day, so Jellystone is working on bulk ticket buys to eventually offer campers free or discounted tickets as part of their cabin rental. They also offer a free shuttle service to Kings Island.

“As a Jellystone Park location, it is becoming a true cartoon-themed campground,” Belden says. “Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo Boo, and Ranger Smith will wander around the park entertaining kids. They also will participate in…wagon rides, foam parties, dance parties, and arts and crafts.”

Photograph courtesy Jellystone Resort

Cabin campers who are used to more of a rustic experience might feel like they leveled up in these cabins. According to Belden, the glamping cabins are more contemporary in design than a typical campground cabin. Campers who don’t want to cook might love the standalone restaurant, Ironwood Grill & Tap, in the campground.

Belden has seen significant interest in trying the luxury RVs, which people can rent, especially for those who are in the market to buy an RV but aren’t sure yet. That accommodation will continue through the transition to a Jellystone Park

He recommends booking at least a month ahead of your anticipated stay. Campers can expect the following prices for a two-night minimum midweek stay in June: $99 per night for a back-in RV site up through $159 per night for a cabin. Weekends and different seasons may have different rates. Other semi-local Jellystone Parks include North Columbus, Hocking Hills, Mammoth Cave, and Lake Monroe in Bloomington.