Cincinnati Weekend Picks April 24-26

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Art Museum

There are so many huge events in town this weekend that’s it’s going to be a struggle to choose what not to do at any given moment. Here’s just a taste of the activities to select.

Art in Bloom

CAM’s annual fundraiser is back with floral arrangements themed to museum pieces, artist talks and installations, workshops, plus a themed Art After Dark on Friday, a garden luncheon and special Art After Dark on Friday, a fashion show curated by Asha Ama on Saturday, and a drag brunch on Sunday. Check the Art in Bloom site to find times and tickets for the individual events. Thurs, Apr 23-Sun, Apr 26, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

CONington

MainStrasse Village will be celebrating tabletop gaming all weekend with CONington where there’ll be games, panels, cosplay, exclusive food and drinks, an outdoor market, a family fun area where kids can complete trials to become a Knight of Covington, an indie music and improv comedy show, an interactive scavenger hunt RPG through the neighborhood called “Quest Through the Cov,” and plenty more. Registration is $8 and you pick up your badge at Leapin Lizard. Fri, Apr 24-Sun, Apr 26, 9:30 a.m., Sixth Street Promenade, Covington

Kathy Griffin Stand-Up

Emmy and Grammy-winning comedian, actor, and writer Kathy Griffin is bringing her New Face, New Tour comedy show to the Taft. Check the Taft’s website before attending to check the event’s clear bag and phone policies. Tickets start at $66. Fri, Apr 24, 7 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Boys 4 Life Tour

Iconic R&B artists B2K and Bow Wow are co-headlining for the first time in 20 years on the Boys 4 Life Tour which also doubles as B2K’s 25th anniversary reunion. Joining B2K and Bow Wow on the tour will be Amerie, Yung Joc, B5, Crime Mob, Franchize Boyz, and Pretty Ricky. Tickets start at $97. Fri, Apr 24, 8 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Jane Austen Festival: Village Faire

The Janes Austen Festival is back at Heritage Village for a festive Regency Faire. Guests (who are encouraged to come in period costume) can attend workshops, lectures, performances, dances, a vendor market, and more. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and range from $15-$40 based on age, days attending, and membership status. For an additional ticket, you can also join the Spirits by Starlight ghost tour and get a special appointment with Fortune Teller Violet. Sat, Apr 25-Sun, Apr 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Heritage Village Museum, 11500 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville

Asian Food Fest

It’s the 15th anniversary of Cincinnati’s Asian food festival with over 50 local food vendors and three stages of non-stop live cultural entertainment. Attendees can also enjoy a family zone, crafts, workshops, immigrant resources, storytimes, games, cosplay, a manga lounge, sponsor activations, retail vendors, hidden secret menu vendors, and much more. New for this year, don’t miss performances by UC Junoon, NIF-D dance crew, Ohio Wushu Academy, Firket Al Sham Dabke, and the Asian Food Fest Drag Show. Sat, Apr 25-Sun, Apr 26, 11 a.m., Court Street Plaza, Court St., downtown

Cincinnati Public Radio One Year Anniversary

To celebrate one year at the new Scripps Family Center for Public Media, Cincinnati Public Radio is throwing a community open house. In addition to tours and food trucks, there’ll be a live game show, performances from Jake Speed & The Freddies, Annie D, CSO, Madcap Puppets, Wild Carrot, Cincinnati Opera, Preston Charles III, Trinity Lê, Roni’s Dance Company, Peraza Music Workshop, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Sat, Apr 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Public Radio, 2117 Dana Ave., Evanston

Third Annual Hollow Earth Festival

Don’t worry—this isn’t actually a celebration of hollow earth conspiracy theories! It’s actually a celebration of the Hamilton Hollow Earth Monument and early science fiction. There’ll be live music, food trucks, a circus performer, a magician, hamster abll races, mini golf, a KidsZone with Miami University STEAM Studio, an exclusive Earth Donut Belgian Beer by Municipal Brew Works, and more out-of-this-hollow-world activities. Sat, Apr 25, 1-7 p.m., Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton

Ethel Cain Concert

Hit singer-songwriter Ethel Cain is stopping in Newport on her Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour. The artist best known for “Crush,” “American Teenager,” and “Strangers” will be joined by opening act 9Million. Tickets start at $66 and $1 from each ticket will be donated to The Ally Coalition. Sat, Apr 25, 8 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

An Evening with Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton is heading to Ludlow Garage for an intimate concert on her Veils tour. The singer-songwriter best known for “A Thousand Miles” will be playing music from her latest album, also called Veils. Tickets start at $47. Sun, Apr 26, 7:30 p.m., Ludlow Garage, 342 Ludlow Ave., Clifton