The visionary founder and CEO of Mi Cozumel Group, a thriving restaurant group known for celebrating authentic Mexican cuisine, culture, and hospitality. Her journey began in 2005 in her family’s restaurant business, where she gained a deep understanding of every aspect of the industry. In 2018, Jaime opened the first Mi Cozumel location alongside her husband. What started as a dream quickly grew into a successful brand recognized for its vibrant atmosphere, creative cocktails, and commitment to authenticity. Under her leadership, Mi Cozumel Group has earned numerous awards and recognitions. Now with six locations, Jaime continues to build not just restaurants, but spaces where culture, unity, and community thrive. Dedicated to uplifting the Hispanic community, mi casa es tu casa.

