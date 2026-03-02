Photograph by Andrew Doench

Angel Beets and Marci Pfeifer lead Gilman Partners, a Cincinnati-based executive search and leadership development firm with a legacy of helping organizations build strong leadership teams. Gilman Partners is majority woman-owned, with four of its five partners being women, and the firm values the strength that comes from diverse perspectives and collaborative leadership. Gilman Partners works with clients in the Greater Cincinnati region and across the U.S. to identify, attract, and develop top talent, specializing in executive and senior-level searches in the top third of the organizational chart. The firm also runs GP Elevate, a leadership development program with more than 150 graduates prepared for executive roles. As Women Who Move Cincinnati, they believe strong leadership strengthens organizations—and strong organizations strengthen communities.

3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227-3421, (513) 272-2400, https://gilmanpartners.com