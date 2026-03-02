Photograph by Andrew Doench

At Rose Gynecology, they are committed to caring for women through every stage of life with compassion, respect, and medical excellence. Led by Dr. Madeleine Rose, a board certified gynecologist with over 20 years of experience, the practice reflects her dedication to thoughtful, patient-centered care. Dr. Rose brings deep clinical expertise and a commitment to advancing women’s health, while guiding a team that shares her values of professionalism, empathy, and excellence. Together, the team offers a full range of gynecologic services including preventative health visits, advanced diagnostics, and surgical treatment. They believe that women deserve care that feels safe, supportive, and truly personal. That is why they focus on building trusting relationships with their patients and creating a comfortable environment where women feel safe asking questions and sharing their concerns. Their goal is to make high quality gynecologic care accessible, approachable, and empowering for every woman who walks through their doors. At Rose Gynecology, your health matters, today and for years to come.

2567 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208; 437 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018; (513) 321-ROSE (7363); www.rosegyn.com