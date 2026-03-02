Photograph by Andrew Doench

In a world of growing financial complexity, we serve as trusted partners to women, young individuals, and anyone planning for the future. For more than 35 years, we’ve guided clients through every stage of life, building strong foundations for lasting financial security.

We take the time to understand your priorities, helping you navigate everything from managing market risk to preparing for long-term care costs. We focus on what matters most—so you can move forward with confidence.

Registered Representative of and securities offered through Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. (BFCFS). Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Capital Advisory Services, LLC. Capital Advisory Services, LLC is independent of BFCFS.

8240 Beckett Park Dr., Suite B, West Chester, OH 45246, (513) 942-7000, https://CapAdvisor.net