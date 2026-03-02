Photograph by Andrew Doench

Originally established in the 1970s, Dermatology Specialists of Greater Cincinnati is committed to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care. Owner and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Pickup blends decades of clinical excellence with a modern philosophy focused on education, prevention, and empowerment. Dr. Pickup’s highly skilled, all-female clinical team provides advanced medical and cosmetic dermatology care for patients of all ages. Highly individualized treatment plans address a wide range of concerns—from acne to long-term dermatologic health. The practice has a dedicated focus on cancer prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment planning. Committed to thoughtful innovation, the practice recently introduced a non-surgical skin cancer treatment, offering an effective alternative for certain nonmelanoma skin cancers. Through compassionate care, clinical leadership, and forward-thinking solutions, Dermatology Specialists of Greater Cincinnati continues to exemplify the impact women-owned businesses are making across the region.

7794 Five Mile Rd., #240, Cincinnati, OH 45230, (513) 231-1575, https://derm-specialists.net/