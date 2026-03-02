Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Looking for a taste of Italy without leaving Ohio? Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa has you covered. The 55-acre estate in Canton features an on-site spa, restaurant, and, of course—wine. The estate-grown wines reflect the region and the season, and a weekend of wine offers guests a unique experience. From live music to massages, there’s something to do every day of the week. Here’s how to create your perfect culinary getaway.

Plan your weekend around experiences first

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Gervasi offers dozens of experiences paired with wine. This includes guided tastings, wine pairing dinners, and seasonal culinary events like wellness retreats and cooking classes. There are experiences for couples, friend groups, and girls trips alike.

Choose where you want to stay

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

There are luxury villas, boutique hotel rooms, and private suites on the property, all steps away from the vineyards, restaurants, and tasting rooms so you don’t have to drive while staying at the resort. Every room offers a luxe experience, simply pick one that fits your preference.

Plan your meals

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

From elevated Italian cuisine at The Bistro to relaxed bites at The Crush House, each on-site restaurant offers a distinct culinary experience designed to complement Gervasi wines. Prefer a night in? You can order carryout from any of the restaurants and a bottle of wine to share.

Schedule on-site activities

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Balance indulgent meals with spa treatments, vineyard walks, or quiet afternoons by the lake. The resort’s full-service spa offers couples’ massages, facial treatments, and manicures for a day of relaxation.

Explore the grounds

Stroll scenic walking paths, explore lush gardens, or shop for gourmet finds and Gervasi wine at The Marketplace.

Bring Gervasi home with you

Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Wrap up your weekend with brunch and a final tasting flight, and grab a bottle of wine to take home.

Ready to Book?

Spend a weekend at Gervasi Vineyard for a Tuscan-like experience within driving distance of Cincinnati. Visit the website to explore spa services, check out the restaurant menu options, and plan your stay today.