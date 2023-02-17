Frankie’s Offers a Whole World of Eats

Photograph by Andrew Doench

To say Fahid “Frank” Daoud had strong ties to our region would be a grave understatement. As one of the founders of Gold Star Chili, he and his brothers undeniably changed Cincinnati’s culinary DNA and later brought the city’s famous chili to the Middle East. Daoud was a world traveler, cherishing his visits to Brazil, Spain, and countries across the Mediterranean. While coneys and ways aren’t on the menu at Frankie’s Sips & Savories, everything served at the downtown wine bar founded by his children is like a culinary travel diary. The Mediterranean arancini is fried to a crisp onthe outside with soft risotto and tender spiced lamb on the inside and served atop fluffy whipped feta. The menu’s fresh stuffed pitas serve as a nod to Daoud’s home in Jordan.

Stay a while and have a glass of Spanish or Italian wine, or opt for a signature cocktail like the Aseel, made with Arak liqueur—a distilled Levantine spirit made with anise—triple sec, ginger ale, Pedro Jimenez sherry vinegar, lemon, and fresh mint. Head for the tropics with the Lauderdale, a bubbly rum cocktail with raspberry puree, lime, mint, and club soda. Then there’s the Vixen, a sweet and tart gin cocktail with pomegranate molasses and rosemary served straight up.

Stop in for Tequila Tuesday, Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine!), and happy hours throughout the week to indulge in a sensory trip around the world. And raise a glass to Frank—we’re sure he’ll be toasting you right back.

Frankie’s Sips & Savories, 14 Garfield Pl., downtown, (513) 996-0021