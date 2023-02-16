Royce and PearlStar Close Suddenly

Two popular Cincinnati restaurants have abruptly closed their doors.

Royce, a French brasserie that opened downtown roughly six months ago, and PearlStar, a sleek oyster bar in Over-the-Rhine, have permanently shuttered, according to Joe Rudemiller with 3CDC.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with Royce and PearlStar but we are confident there will be significant interest in both spaces and we plan to get to work immediately on re-tenanting these locations,” Rudemiller told Cincinnati Magazine Thursday.

Both restaurants were located inside 3CDC properties and were owned by restaurateur Terry Raley and Amaranth Hospitality Group, which currently operates four restaurants in Nashville and a speakeasy in Pensacola, Florida. We reached out to Raley and Amaranth for comment Thursday morning and will update this story when we hear back.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Royce opened inside The Foundry building across from Fountain Square in August 2022. In our January review, food writer Brandon Wuske celebrated the authentic offerings and what he called one of the best crème brûlées in the city: “Does it get any more blissfully Parisian than enjoying a glass of wine and pâté de foie gras while watching the city scurry by from your patio table? Not on this side of the Atlantic.”

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

PearlStar opened in September 2021—in the former A Tavola space on Vine Street—to much fanfare. In our February 2022 review of the oyster bar, Wuske lauded the sleekly comfortable decor and creative, sometimes whimsical offerings: “PearlStar takes its sourcing and preparation seriously, but it never forgets that dining out is meant to be fun.”

Royce and PearlStar appear to have taken down their websites and Instagram and Facebook accounts as of Thursday morning, and neither restaurant has made an announcement on other social media.

We will update this developing story.