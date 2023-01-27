Where to Watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are peaking at just the right time as they head to their second AFC Championship in two years, and against the same opponent: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Questions swirl ahead of kickoff—is Patrick Mahomes up to full strength? Do the Bengals have an answer for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ receiver core? Will road warrior Joe Burrow and crew be able to secure another Super Bowl berth? And most important of all: where the heck are you watching the game?

Of course, you could always tune into WKRC, Paramount+, or ESPN 1530 and cheer from your couch. But if you’re looking to scream “Who Dey” with the rest of the striped faithful here in Cincinnati, here are some top spots to check out. FYI: kickoff is at 6:30, so set your phone alarms accordingly.

Championship Sundey at Fountain Square

A tailgate party will be rolling on Fountain Square before the Bengals take on the Chiefs featuring a DJ, cornhole, inflatables, ice skating, and a Bengals Bucket special plus hot and cold drinks from the Container Bar. At 6:30, you can watch the game on one of the biggest screens in town: the Fifth Third LED Board, with audio cranked up to hear all the “Who Dey” chants from Burrowhead Arrowhead Stadium.

3–10 pm, Fountain Square, 525 Vine St., downtown

Game Day on the Levee

DJ BSP provides the soundtrack for this Bengals celebration and watch party on a giant screen. You’ll also find food and drink specials at Shiner’s, Brothers, Beeline, Wooden Cask Brewing, and others.

6:30 pm, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Moerlein Lager House Watch Party

Everyone gets a free raffle ticket for prizes at this riverfront watch party. You can make reservations starting at 4 p.m. online to secure a spot with a good view of the flatscreens.

4 pm, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown, (513) 421-2337

Braxton Brewing Co. AFCCG Watch Party

The big game will be on every screen at Braxton, and you can cheers to touchdown after touchdown with $5 Garage Beers.

4 pm, 27 W. Seventh St., Covington, (859) 261-5600

Bengals vs. Chiefs Watch Party at Queen City Exchange

Your ticket includes an open bar from 5:30 p.m. through end of the game—let’s see if this one goes into overtime, too. A ticket is not required to party at QCE if you’re not into the open bar, and walk-ins are welcome.

5:30 pm, Queen City Exchange, 32 W. Court St., downtown, (513) 954-0395

Stripes Don’t Come Easy Watch Party

BlaCk OWned Outerwear celebrates its recent partnership line with the Cincinnati Bengals and cheers on the team at this downtown watch party featuring refreshments and bites.

5:30–9 pm, 824 Elm St., downtown, (513) 407-3496

Big Ash Brewing Watch Party

Watch the AFCCG from this party and mark your calendars for a Bengals-themed paint and sip with UpTown Art on Tuesday, January 31.

6:30–9 pm, 5230 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp., (513) 401-6868

Fowling Warehouse Tailgate and Watch Party

Enter for free or for $12 get a pass for unlimited Fowling brews. Just like tailgating, you can bring your own food or grab some bites from East Coast Eatz and other food trucks on site. Then catch the game on one of three huge projectors or the 30 HD TVs.

6:30–11 pm, 2940 Highland Ave. #230, Oakley, (513) 900-0959

Streetside Brewery Watch Party

Enjoy drink specials and tacos from Nacho Average Taco Cart while you watch the game on every TV at Streetside.

6:30 pm, 4003 Eastern Ave., East End, (513) 615-5877