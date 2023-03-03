Where To Find Cravable, Lent-Friendly Eats in Cincinnati

While most people do their best to avoid a particularly fishy deal, we’ve compiled a list of the best Lenten specials around town. Here are a few of our favorites:

Flavors of the Isle

While Flavors of the Isle are best known for their jerk chicken, we highly recommend their catfish sandwich, thanks in part to their Isle Southern House seasoning. 1807 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-4753

Nicholson’s Pub

Experience the flavors of a different isle (the British Isles, to be precise) with some classic fried fish n’ chips, lump crab cakes, pan seared salmon, or shrimp and grits. 625 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 564-9111

Alabama Fish Bar

Alabama Fish Bar has been family owned and operated for nearly 30 years. While the other restaurants on this list all have tasty filet options, fish is their specialty. They also recently partnered with 3CDC and received updated equipment, new paint, and now accept credit cards. 1601 Race St, Over-the-Rhine,

Molly Malone’s

In the unfortunate event that you miss happy hour at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, your sadness will be quickly alleviated with an order of their Baja Shrimp Tacos. 12 E 4th St., Covington, (859) 491-6659

Ivory House

If casual Fridays aren’t your thing, we recommend checking out Ivory House; particularly their Shrimp and Grits or Grilled Scallops. 2998 Harrison Ave., Westwood, (513) 389-0175