Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 3–5

Taste and vote on your favorite bottled in bond bourbons, celebrate the advent of spring at Bockfest, learn more about the epic lore of Loveland’s Frogman, celebrate International Women’s Day early at Urban Artifact, attend a new CSO show, and find improvised hilarity at these weekend events.

John G. Carlisle Bottled in Bond Competition and Celebration

The milestone Bottled in Bond Act turns 126 this year, and meetNKY celebrates at Smoke Justis with BIB bourbon tastings this weekend. Three blind pours will take you on a sensory journey through bourbon history with charcuterie to match each flavor profile. You and your fellow tasters will then vote for your favorite, and the winner will be bestowed with the John G. Carlisle Award, named for the Covingtonian who helped shape the BIB Act into law.

March 3, 6–8 pm, Smoke Justis, 302 Court St., Covington

Bockfest 2023

Monks, goats, and lots of hardy beer—let’s just say Cincinnati knows how to ring in the spring. Find bocks a’flowing at Bockfest Hall, run a 5K (or a 0.05K), take historic brewery tours, and celebrate the advent of the season all weekend long. Note: The annual Bockfest parade and all Friday activities at Bockfest Hall have been cancelled due to weather. All other Friday activities at participating bars and all Saturday and Sunday activities at Bockfest Hall will proceed as scheduled.

March 3–5, Bockfest Hall at Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Frogman Festival

Meta Zoo’s Cryptid Nation hosts a celebration and educational conference about our area’s most famous cryptid, the Frogman of Loveland. Attend talks on the mythical Frogman, Mothman, Bigfoot, and other mysterious creatures.

March 4, 10 am, Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center, 2501 Great Wolf Dr., Mason

Urban Artifact & Yellow Springs Brewery International Women’s Day

Urban Artifact Head Brewer Hannah Kent joins Anna Teachey of Yellow Springs Brewery to spotlight women’s contributions to beer brewing history with a special beer release, called Suzy & Jane. Proceeds benefit a scholarship Kent helped create for women in Cincinnati State’s brewing arts program. You can also shop from the vendor booths in the Reliquary space and enjoy live music featuring local artists in the Radio Artifact lounge.

March 4, 1–5 pm, Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra presents Death and Transfiguration

Over a century since Richard Strauss conducted his Death and Transfiguration at Music Hall, the CSO and conductor Louis Langrée invite you to enjoy the gripping symphony during a program also featuring Franz Schubert’s eight symphony and a CSO co-comission in Samuel Adams’ Variations.

March 4 & 5, Music Hall, 1231 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The Neighborhood Comedy Show

Hilarity ensues as Improv Cincinnati hosts a long form improv show with the Cute Chaos Committee, Hammer Space, and Ghost Toast.

March 4, 9:30 pm, Improv Cincinnati, 404 Ludlow Ave., Clifton