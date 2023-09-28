What’s Poppin? Five New Pop-Ups You Need To Know

Cincinnati has an incredible food pop-up scene. Here are five of our international favorites.

LITTLE CHEF MEDY

A former gold medal winner for the culinary competition Chefs on Parade in Manila, Remedy Stewart slings Asian fusion and international dishes from her food truck. This month, you might find her at Monkey Bar in Foster. littlechefmedy.com

TIZITA EATS

Simeon Wallis brings his Ethiopian fare to bars all over town, but if you’re looking for something regular, drop by The Big Chill in College Hill (5912 Hamilton Ave.) on the second Sunday of every month. Instagram: @tizita_eats

OISHII SUSHI BAKES

Personal-sized sushi bakes (essentially deconstructed sushi rolls) are owner Nikki Tran’s specialty. You can catch Oishii Sushi Bakes at Longfellow in Over-the-Rhine (1233 Clay St., 513-307-4379) on September 26. Instagram: @oishiisushibakes

DUNCH

Named for the portmanteau of “dinner” and “lunch,” Dunch combines Chad Esmeier and Michael Villareal’s backgrounds for a kick-ass Italian/Filipino-influenced fusion menu. The duo’s at Second Story in Covington (100 W. Sixth St. #2, 859-669-2270) on September 28. Instagram: @dunchprovisions

CHINO’S STREET FOOD

You haven’t had a street taco until you’ve tried a Vietnamese street taco from Chino’s. This Findlay Market outdoor vendor usually sets up shop near Saigon Market every weekend. Instagram: @chinosstreetfood