West End Food Truck BOL Serves A Bowl Above

Acai bowls—the superfood breakfast that gained popularity on many a foodie blog more than a decade ago—get their just due at BOL. The West End food truck showcases antioxidant-rich blended acai berries, which serve as the bottom floor of a breakfast food multiplex.

Photograph by Hatsue

Start your bowl with that organic acai berry puree. Add ingredients like frozen banana and clover honey, which thicken the mix to a texture between a smoothie and sorbet. Then take your pick of six gourmet granolas. While Expialidocious (oats, honey, cherries, strawberries, banana, mango, blueberries, cinnamon, pumpkin seeds, and coconut) is a popular choice, coffee junkies may enjoy Presto Espresso (oats, espresso, and macadamia nuts). From berries to mangoes, fresh fruits shine and toppings like bee pollen and Nutella make this healthy dish taste like dessert. If you’re spoiled for choice, the Queen City BOL offers a sweet blend of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple, raspberries, chia seeds, and honey. The acai puree brings together the crunchy granola without overwhelming the fresh fruit. The variety at BOL makes it easy to have a different lunch at the purple truck every day for weeks.

BOL Acai Bar, 2165 Central Ave., West End, (513) 903-9636