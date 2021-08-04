Weekend Trip: Gaylord Opryland Resort’s “Summer of More” Promises Family Fun this Summer

If the first summer fresh out of quarantine doesn’t feel like heaven enough, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville is taking full advantage of the season to give guests the most out of their stay this summer. The Opryland, a self-proclaimed “one-of-a-kind resort experience,” features 9 acres of indoor garden atriums, award-winning restaurants and bars, an indoor/outdoor water attraction, and plenty more to keep the fun going.

Photograph courtesy Gaylord Opryland

This May, the resort launched its “Summer of More” program, which continues until September 6. The program focuses on the activities available at its water attraction, SoundWaves, and features brand new pirate- and princess-themed experiences for their younger guests.

SoundWaves is the perfect aquatic endeavor for families staying in Music City. The four-acre adventure fuses music and water for an experience that caters to the wild and adventurous side of children and adults alike. Kids can take a thrilling drop down the mega-raft ride or one of the resort’s five tube and body slides.

Photograph courtesy Gaylord Opryland

Parents, meanwhile, can chill out with a float down the lazy river or a trip to one of the adults-only bars and pools while the rest of the family explores the multi-level play structures and water areas designated for youngsters. Once you’re finished swimming, check out SoundWaves’s arcade, rock-climbing wall, and game tables for some additional fun at the end of the day.

Photograph courtesy Gaylord Opryland

In addition to SoundWaves’s summertime water pursuits, the resort is hosting a new Pirate & Princess program, where kids can take part in treasure hunts and explore art studios, escape rooms, pool parties, animal encounters, a Pirate & Princess Academy, and just about everything in between. As you rotate from one activity to the next, take a breather and enjoy two different pirate-themed cruises along the indoor Delta River or take a Royal Carriage Ride from one location to the next across the resort’s expansive atriums and gardens.

Staying consistent with this summer’s theme, all Opryland eateries will have seasonal food and drink specials to feast on. Hungry for more? Check out the Three Sheets Speakeasy or treat the family for Royal Afternoon Tea.

Photograph courtesy Gaylord Opryland

Even the resort’s spa will be in on the fun, offering specialty Princess Up-Do’s and Royal Pedicures for the kids while the parents take a relaxing session to unwind after a long day of fantasy thrills.

While a trip to Nashville is the perfect weekend getaway with the girls or a country music junkie’s paradise, a stay at the Opryland during their “Summer of More” this year is the ultimate opportunity for summertime family fun.