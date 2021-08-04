When dieting and exercise isn’t tackling the stubborn fat around your hips, stomach, thighs, and other areas, CoolSculpting Elite might be for you! Mona Dermatology was the first provider in the tri-state to offer the brand new version of the CoolSculpting technology. The updated treatment effectively reduces fat and treats a larger area to help kick unwanted fat goodbye.

How does it work?

Photograph by Amy Spasoff

The non-surgical treatment is a cryolipolysis process, or fat-freezing technology. It controls precise cooling to gently and effectively target fat cells underneath the skin. Fat cells are frozen and die through a natural process, leaving surrounding tissues unaffected.

What should I expect during the treatment?

During your 35–75 minute appointment, applicators are placed on the treatment area and you’ll experience a suction sensation. The cooling process then slowly begins until the entire area is chilled to the perfect temperature for fat loss. The Elite machine was redesigned with better fitting applicators that mold to the patient’s natural curves. This creates better results because the applicators stay in place and contact the tissue more efficiently.

What’s the difference between the original and the Elite version?

Although the original CoolSculpting technology is still effective, the Elite device

is 31 percent more effective due to the precision applicators and the ability to

treat larger areas. Mona Dermatology has two Elite machines, which offers the

ability to treat not just two areas, but up to four areas at once. “Quad sculpting

with the new Coolsculpt Elite, takes fat removal to the next level by allowing

you to treat four areas at once,” explains Dr. Mona S. Foad. “We all lead busy lives

and it is wonderful to be able to offer patients an effective treatment that has

no downtime.”

What areas of the body can CoolSculpting Elite treat?

Photograph by Amy Spasoff

The FDA-cleared treatment can eliminate stubborn fat in nine different areas of the body. Small areas—under the chin and jawline—and larger, more stubborn parts of the body such as the thighs, abdomen, flanks, bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, and upper arms. In addition to eliminating fat, the device can also sculpt the abdomen, back, inner and outer thighs (saddlebags), the flanks (muffin top), upper arms, and double chin.

How long is the downtime?

There’s no downtime. Many patients return to work after a morning or lunch-time treatment. You may notice swelling in the treatment area as fat cells are being dissolved, but you can go about your normal routine with no changes.

What results can I expect?

Over time, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates the dead cells that were frozen during the treatment. You’ll start noticing changes around four weeks after your initial treatment. The best part? Results are permanent and will eliminate up to 20–25 percent of fat-treated cells. Dr. Mona says, “I treated my back and arms with the new CoolSculpting Elite and was personally amazed at how easy my treatment was and at how fast I saw my own results.”

Ready to learn if you’re a candidate? Schedule a consultation!

To ensure you’re a good candidate, schedule a consultation with one of the CoolSculpting University-trained providers at Mona Dermatology. Your provider will talk through your goals, what results to expect, and help you decide on a single session or series of CoolSculpting Elite. You can schedule your

consultation online or call their office at (513) 984-4801.