We Outside Connects Black and Brown Communities to the Outdoors

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

For Sierra Hayden, We Outside isn’t just a store—it’s a culture shift. Although her Over-the-Rhine shop sells a variety of outdoor gear and clothing, the real heart of the business lies in Hayden’s mission to reconnect Black and brown communities to the outdoors, each other, and themselves.

“Historically, Black and brown communities were excluded from green spaces,” she says. “Park systems and swimming pools were segregated, and when that ended, there was a lack of an intentional invitation back into those spaces. There was a lot of damage that happened from the segregation era. People didn’t feel safe in these environments. We Outside is an entry point to establish a relationship with the outdoors.”

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

The business uses a hybrid approach: It’s a retail store, a community space, and an adventure club, which Hayden says allows curious minds to discover what level of outdoorsy-ness speaks loudest to them.

“Non-intentionally, outdoor culture can be very exclusive. Sometimes it can feel like if you can’t hike Mt. Everest, you shouldn’t be out here,” she says. “We just want to open the doors up for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never hiked, skied, or done archery before. You can still experience these things and have a blast doing it.”

We Outside was started in January 2025 and it opened the storefront the following July. Since then, the business has focused primarily on hosting community events and excursions, like hiking, fishing, horseback riding, or After Dark parties with soundscapes from local DJs.

This year, Hayden says, more energy will be put toward the store’s physical space, which currently serves as a starting point for whichever excursion is being promoted (if the store is hosting a series of hikes, you may find rain gear, water bottles, and books about backpacking in its inventory).

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

“We want to extend our outdoor gear supply and materials you need to be able to get outdoors,” she says. “I want to make sure the space shows up for the community the way that it needs to. We always want to evolve, similar to the rhythms of the seasons.”

Making the community feel welcome in We Outside’s retail space is important for Hayden, who says the store’s Over-the-Rhine neighbors have welcomed her business with open arms.

We Outside, 207 Woodward St., Over-the-Rhine