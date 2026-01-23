Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph by Brianna Connock

Allez Bakery Opens New Location

Allez Bar & Bakery opened at 6012 Madison Road in Madisonville earlier this week. It’s the third location for the local bakery fave, offerings pastries, bread, and coffee drinks, and a spacious seating area. “We will look to broaden the offerings as we get our feet under us and start to walk,” the owners said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “As it is, the new bakery will have bread, pastries, and coffee drinks to start. We have no pars to go by and we have always aimed to keep loss at a minimum, so please be patient as we learn our new steps to this dance.” The new bakery is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Sam Adams Taproom Hosts Entrepreneur Market

Tomorrow, January 24, the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom will host “Just the Haze New Year Market” from noon to 4 p.m., featuring local entrepreneurs who have participated in the Brewing the American Dream (BTAD) program. The market highlights Samuel Adams’s award-winning non-alcoholic IPA Just the Haze, along with shopping and sampling from local BTAD-supported brands, such as Wendigo Tea, Modern Water, Patkli, and Buttercat Dairy.

Nicola’s Stays in Pendleton

Cristian Pietoso has made an about face on moving Nicola’s downtown. Last September, the chef/owner announced that the Pendleton mainstay would move into the former Pigall’s space on Fourth Street but earlier this month, he said in a Facebook post that “with the thought of guests in mind as well as unexpected opportunities, we’ve decided to keep Nicola’s right where it is.” Those “unexpected opportunities” include purchasing the building that currently houses Nicola’s. “As we approach 30 years this April, we know this update may come as a surprise, but we’re excited about what’s unfolding behind the scenes,” the post read. “There are good things ahead, and we can’t wait to share more when the time is right.” Pietoso still has plans to launch another concept in the Fourth Street space so stay tuned.

Red Sesame Opening at Element Eatery This Month

Red Sesame owner BJ Kim will open a stall for his Korean/Mexican fusion creations at the Madisonville food hall Element Eatery by the end of the month. Kim initially had plans to open a brick-and-mortar location but scrapped them due to construction costs.

Just Q’in to Close Walnut Hills Location Next Week

Just Q’in will close its Walnut Hills location on January 31 to consolidate its operations in College Hill. “Our mission has always been about more than food,” owner Matt Cuff said in a press release. “It’s about providing the best experience for our guests and our team. We want to focus on making the College Hill experience better than it’s ever been.” Under Cuff’s leadership, the brand grew from a barbecue food truck to brick-and-mortar locations in Newtown, Walnut Hills, and College Hill. In 2021, the restaurant was featured on the Cooking Channel show Food Paradise.