Wastin’ Away Again at Flamingo Drive Bar and Lounge

Flamingo Drive Bar and Lounge might not seem like a natural fit for Milford’s quaint Main Street—it’s a little loud, plenty boozy, and very pink—but it’s essentially an homage to Paul and Neil Barraco’s eclectic childhood in The Magic City. The result is vibey, with Neil’s design skills showcased throughout (he served as general contractor) through rattan seating, terrazzo bar top, cozy couches, and kitschy seaside decor.

Make sure to arrive thirsty as the bar menu is stacked with rum-based cocktails like the Harrison’s Thrasher, which brings tropical heat with white and dark rum, jalapeño Campari, pineapple, lime, and tiki bitters. Or keep cool with a refreshingly minty coconut mojito. Yucca fries, crispy and served with guava mayo, make a great starter, but the appetizer menu also offers other delicacies like broccoli cheese croquettes and chicken liver mousse.

The fried jerk chicken is two crispy smoked thighs with a pickled apple pikliz and cinnamon hot sauce, all served on Cuban newspaper plating paper. You can’t go wrong with the Cuban sandwich—Berkwood pork and salami with brown butter, a Jarlsberg cheese spread, and spicy pickles—or the savory chorizo fritta burger with guava mayo and fried sweet potato. Additionally, daily specials allow Paul to highlight in-season produce from local farms, creative “footnotes” to the Barracos’ ever-evolving story.

Flamingo Drive Bar and Lounge, 227 Main St., Milford, (513) 444-4190