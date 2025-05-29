Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 30-June 1

Photograph courtesy Summerfair

With June starting this weekend, it’s time for the annual tidal wave of summer events to wash us away. Fear not—we’re here to help you choose which activities to take on this weekend.

Summerfair

The annual art fair is back at the location formerly known as Coney Island with hundreds of exhibitors showing off their work in 10 different mediums. Winners will be announced on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for one-day, $15 for multi-day, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free. Fri, May 30-Sun, Jun 1, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

Villain Arts Tattoo Festival

Hundreds of tattoo artists from Cincinnati and all over the country will be sharing their craft at the Sharonville Convention Center for the Villain Arts Tattoo Festival. Plus, there will be tattoo contests, circus performers, and appearances by iconic Ink Masters contestants. Tickets are $20 for one day or $40 for the weekend. Fri, May 30-Sun, Jun 1, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Art After Dark: Gears for Change

This month’s Art After Dark event at the Cincinnati Art Museum is themed after temporary exhibition Cycle Thru! The Art of the Bike and will focus on moving towards a greener future. In addition to open galleries, there will be free tours, crafting activities, music by DJ Monet, a dance performance by Pones, food from La Soupe and a cash bar. Admission is free. Fri, May 30, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

CincItalia

Harvest Home Park will be filled with Italian food, drinks, and entertainment at this year’s Italian festival. In addition to live musical acts and traditional folk dancing, you’ll be able to catch live cooking demonstrations, historical presentations, family game shows, and a mustache competition on the mainstage. There will also be gambling and raffle tables (the grand prize is $10,000 cash) with all proceeds going to St. Catherine of Siena School and Parish. Fri, May 30-Sun, Jun 1, Harvest Home Park, 3961 North Bend Rd., Cheviot

MidWest Friends Fest

At this local music festival, 43 bands will play over the course of two days in one building. Southgate House Revival will be full of music, art, and local organizations celebrating the best our community has to offer. Tickets are $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $50 for both days. Check the official website for the daily lineups. Fri, May 30-Sat, May 31, Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Redlegs Run

The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund is hosting its annual fun run with 10K and 5K race options still available. Both take off from the starting line at Mehring Way and Broadway at 8 a.m. and finish at home plate in the ball park. Registration is $60 for the 10K, $50 for the 5K, and participants receive a medal, shirt, post-race party, and a view-level ticket to the June 17 game against the Minnesota Twins. All proceeds go to the Reds Community Fund. Sat, May 31, 8 a.m., Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Signs & Spouses: A Vow Renewal Ceremony

To celebrate the 10th anniversary marriage equality, the Sign Museum is throwing a party and vow renewal ceremony. Inspired by the ASM exhibit Glow & Behold: Cincinnati’s Historic LGBTQ+ Bar Signs, the festivities include music from DJ Boywife and MUSE, dancing, a champagne toast, appetizers and desserts, a cash bar, local celebrity appearences and performances, and a vow renewal ceremony officiated by Jim Obergefell. Ticket prices vary and 10 percent of proceeds go to the Ohio Lesbian Archives. Sat, May 31, 6-10 p.m., American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington

The Queens! 4 Legends, 1 Stage

Four of the greatest voices in the history of R&B, soul, and pop— Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills—will be sharing the stage at Heritage Bank Center for one night only. Each artist will be singing some of their greatest hits including “I’m Every Woman,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before.” Tickets start at $96. Sat, May 31, 8 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

NKY Pride

Northern Kentucky is kicking Cincinnati’s Pride Month celebrations with a parade and festival in Covington. The parade will take off at noon from Sixth St. and Madison, head down W. Pike St., then head down Main to end at Mainstrasse. The festival will be in Goebel Park from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature entertainers, vendors, food, and more. Sun, Jun 1, noon-5 p.m., Covington

La Soupe Farm-to-Table Pop-Up Dinner

Food rescue organization La Soupe is hosting an upcycled pop-up dinner prepared by Executive Chef Stephen Williams. The exclusive five-course dinner will be crafted using repurposed ingredients. There will also be wine pairings for each dish as well as a cash bar. Tickets are $71.21. Sun, Jun 1, 7-9:30 p.m., Carriage House Farm, 2872 Lawrenceburg Rd., Miami Twp.