Warm Up or Chill Out With These Fun Winter Festivities

Photo courtesy Art on Vine

Art on Vine Holiday Markets

The monthly art and handmade good market Art on Vine hosts multiple holiday editions with more than 80 vendors selling unique goods from across Ohio, so you’ll be sure to find someone the one-of-a-kind gift they deserve. November 17 & 24 and December 8 & 15, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Christkindlmarkt

A yearly winter staple for all ages, this German-American Christmas festival on the riverfront has everything from food and drinks to shopping and live music. November 22–January 5, Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Cincinnati SantaCon

Don your best Santa or elf apparel and hit the streets with hundreds of others for an annual bar crawl through The Banks, Over-the- Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington. SantaCon benefits The Cure Starts Now. December 14, various locations

Photo courtesy City of Blue Ash

Ice Skate at Summit Park

Bundle up and indulge in a winter classic, ice skating at Blue Ash’s seasonal rink. November 16–January 5, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Perfect North Slopes

Only a short drive out of the city, Perfect North Slopes offers skiing and snowboarding to all ages and abilities. If you’re a pro, buy a season pass and perfect your skills. Beginner? Take a ski or snowboard lesson. Check website for opening dates, Perfect North, 19074 Perfect Place Ln., Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Holiday Junction

Winter wonderland returns to historic Union Terminal with the Duke Energy Holiday Trains, a Northern Lights display, a holiday scavenger hunt, and a visit from Santa. This ticketed event can be added on to any museum experience. November 9–January 6, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland

Everyone knows Santa flies through the sky with his reindeer, but locals know he also scuba dives at the Newport Aquarium with sharks. Don’t forget to stop to see the penguins. November 29–December 24, Newport Aquarium, 1 Aquarium Way, Newport

Photo by Tony Bailey

Cincinnati Cyclones

Add action to your winter days by seeing a Cincinnati Cyclones hockey game and taking advantage of some of special offerings like $2 beer nights, kids eat free on January 20, NYE postgame fireworks, and the Teddy Bear Toss! Read a preview of the Cyclones’ season here. October 26–April 5, Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, downtown

Holidays at the Taft

The Taft Museum of Art has loads of holiday programming this season. Enjoy an afternoon tea in the room where Charles and Anna Taft hosted their annual tea reception on New Year’s Day, or enjoy Free Holiday Family Fun Days with music, crafts, and gallery activations on Sundays in December. November 13–January 5, Taft Museum, 316 Pike St., downtown

Chanukah Bazaar

Get all your Chanukah essentials and support Cincinnati’s artist community at Adath Israel Congregation. Find candles, menorahs and decorations in addition to more than 35 vendors selling handmade goods. December 8, Adath Israel, 3201 E. Galbraith Rd., Amberley Village

Photo courtesy Bi-Okoto Cultural Center

Bi-Okoto Kwanzaa Celebration

The Bi-Okoto Cultural Center brings back its annual, citywide Kwanzaa celebration on December 27 starting at noon. The day will celebrate African culture through dance classes and music, food, fashion, and education. December 27, Bi-Okoto Cultural Center, 5601 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge