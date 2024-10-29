Cincinnati Cyclones Drop Puck on the Season

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Cyclones

After just one season as the ECHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, the Cincinnati Cyclones have moved on to a partnership with the storied Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024. This new partnership will bring many new faces to the 513. The Cyclones return only nine total players from a team that finished 31–34–7 in 2023–2024, leaving them in sixth place in the Central Division, and outside the playoffs. .

Coming in from the Toronto organization are eight new players: Marko Sikic, Mathieu Gosselin, Ty Voit, Jacob Frasca, Nikolai Knyzhov, Ryan McCleary, Rhett Parsons, and Chas Sharpe. Knyzhov figures to be one of the top defensemen on the club, having seen almost a full season in total games at the NHL level with 81. All these games came with the San Jose Sharks from 2020 to 2024.

One of the returning players is franchise icon and captain Justin Vaive. Vaive, 35, stands one goal short of the franchise record of 148. He has spent 10 years in Cincinnati, the most of any player in Cyclones history. “It’s been amazing to have my life take root and take focus here,” Vaive told WLWT.

The leading returning scorer for the Cyclones is right wing Lincoln Griffin out of Walpole, Massachusetts. In 2023, he scored 31 points in 40 games, 13 of those being goals. Fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets may recognize veteran goaltender Jon Gillies. The 30-year-old played in three games for the Jackets in the 2022–2023 season, allowing nine goals on 66 shots. He has previously spent time with the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils as well.

The Cyclones face a divisional schedule where five out of the seven opponents had a winning record in 2023–2024. One of these is the powerhouse Toledo Walleye, who had 105 points last season, second in the ECHL.

Want to cheer on the Cyclones this season? The team’s famous $2 beer nights are back, with the first being on November 6 against the Wheeling Nailers. Other promotions include Shutout the Hate Night, Throwback Night, Pucks and Pups, and Star Wars Matinee.