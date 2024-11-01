Photograph by Mediaphotos / stock.adobe.com

A study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in February revealed an upward trend in mental health conditions affecting adolescents. These conditions are outpacing the availability of effective mental health care while more and more adolescents need intensive treatment.

Families often don’t have the resources for this type of care; however, partial hospitalization is an underutilized, more affordable option. Partial hospitalization is a mix between inpatient and fully outpatient care that allows patients to receive intensive treatment while maintaining some normalcy in their daily routine, not requiring overnight stays. It can also serve as a step-up from outpatient care if the patient’s severity is escalating. Here are the benefits of partial hospitalization and how the approach can support children in their treatment.

Provides a flexible schedule for treatment

Adolescence is a dynamic stage of life where new experiences and transitions are a common time for symptoms of mental illness to first present. Teens may have difficulty managing home, school, and social activities without therapeutic intervention. Adolescent partial hospitalization offers day treatment during weekdays, so evenings and weekends can be used for patients to test skills learned during treatment hours.

Engage in both group and individuals settings

Programs primarily occur in group settings and are designed in a way that meet the unique needs of each patient participating in the program. Ideally, programming includes elements such as psychoeducation, individualized treatment planning and goal setting, a variety of psychotherapeutic experiences, psychiatric evaluation, educational support, and family involvement.

Access to multidisciplinary teams that supports a holistic treatment plan

Partial hospitalization programs are usually staffed by multidisciplinary treatment teams including a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and psychiatric nurse practitioner, mental health specialist, specialized therapists, licensed social worker, psychiatric registered nurse, licensed teacher, and a dietitian. Patients and families participating in adolescent partial hospitalization benefit from tangible insights and skills that will foster resilience, improve communication, and bolster coping skills and functioning. These tools are intended to help children navigate daily life and maximize their chances for success.

Seek professional help at the Lindner Center of Hope

If your child is experiencing symptoms that are strong enough to interfere with their ability to engage in typical daily activities, caregivers should reach out to professionals who can help guide them in next steps. Contact Lindner Center of Hope to schedule an appointment.