Voices of America Country Music Fest Coming to West Chester Next Summer

Dust off that oversized belt buckle and polish those cowboy boots, pardners. Three days of peace and country music is coming to West Chester’s historic Voice of America MetroPark this August. Further Concepts and Investors announced Tuesday the new Voices of America Country Music Fest, billed as the largest festival of its kind in Southwest Ohio and a celebration of country artists and Cincinnati food, will be held August 11–13, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Alabama will headline the three-day festival at Voice of America MetroPark. Riley Green, Jake Owen, Gabby Barrett, Jo Dee Messina, Frank Ray, Matt Stell, Tyler Booth, Ashland Craft, Shelby Darrall, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, and Megan Moroney are also slated to play the fest among other country artists still to be announced.

The VOA festival may be new, but it has some historic ties; West Chester celebrates its bicentennial in 2023, and the MetroPark formerly operated as the Voice of America Bethany Relay Station that transmitted American radio abroad for 50 years from 1944 through 1994. According to the announcement, the VOA festival aims to celebrate all that Southwest Ohio has to offer, with multiple local food vendors, fun things to do, and an appearance from the Cincinnati Reds.

In the announcement, Further Concepts president Tyler Wogenstahl said West Chester is “the perfect fit” for the new festival. “With a unique balance of headliners and up-and-coming country artists, this will be Southwest Ohio’s largest country music festival. We are beyond excited to bring the Voices of America Country Music Fest to the region.”

Passes go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. here. A portion of proceeds benefit the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

Here’s the pricing for festival passes and parking (payment plans are available):

3 Day GA Festival Pass: $189

3 Day VIP Festival Pass: $499

3 Day Super VIP Festival Pass: $1,499

3 Day GA Parking: $90

3 Day VIP parking: $180

Find more details on the festival, lineup, accommodations, and more here.