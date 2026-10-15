Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 16-18

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BLINK is over, but the big events keep on coming. Here are just a few to consider checking out this weekend.

An Evening with Nick Offerman

Comedian, actor, writer, and woodworker Nick Offerman is coming to Miami University for family weekend. The Emmy-winning humorist best known for Parks and Recreation and The Last of Us will be sharing stories, jokes, observations for both Miami students and the general public. Tickets start at $50. Fri, Oct 16, 8:30 p.m., Millett Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford

Magical Forest Halloween Hike

Recommended for families with young children, this non-scary trek through Caldwell Nature Preserve will be lined with carved pumpkins and character meet-and greets. Costumes are encouraged, but only with closed-toed shoes. Admission is $10 for City of Cincinnati residents and $12.50 for non-residents. Fri, Oct 16, 6-8 p.m., Caldwell Nature Preserve, 430 W. North Bend Rd., Carthage

The Witch (2015) at Mariemont Theatre

As part of Mariemont Theatre’s “Season of the Witch” Halloween series, the 2015 Robert Eggers cult hit The Witch will be screened on Friday and Saturday night. The film is rater R and follows Thomasin (played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the role that put her on the map), a girl in 1630 New England who gets accused by her family of being a witch when tragedy strikes. Tickets are $12. Fri, Oct 16-Sat, Oct 17, 10 p.m., Mariemont Theatre, 6906 Wooster Ave., Mariemont

Camp Washington State Fair

This new event is an all-day celebration of the weird, wonderful, and artsy side of Camp Washington. It starts in the morning with the Cattle Drive—a 1K costumed race inspired by the story of Freedom the Cow, a slaughterhouse escapee. Then, enjoy live music until the 2:30 coney eating competition. Stick around, because the Oddball Parade starts at 3:30 p.m., where anyone can march through the streets in their strangest attire alongside the Camp Washington Heavy Metal Marching Band. The fair also includes activities like the scrap metal showdown, a petting zoo, tin type photos, yard games, face painting, fibre arts demos, boxing demos, skating demos, art vendors, and a Rhinegeist beer booth. Sat, Oct 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Valley Park, 3250 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Corgipalooza

Cincy Corgis is throwing its fifth annual Halloween bash. Corgis and their humans can expect a costume parade, costume contests, a corgi fun run, raffles, vendors, trick-or-treating, photo-ops, mobile groomers, pumpkin decorating, celebrity guests, and more. Plus, dogs will have the chance to run around in swim in the four-acre off-leash park of RJ Wags. Tickets are $10 for adults and free dogs and humans 10 and under. Sat, Oct 17, noon-4 p.m., RJ WagsPark, 3810 Church St., Newtown

Zinecinnati 2026

Over 80 zine artists will be in attendance at this alternative art and publishing fair. You’ll be able to read, purchase, and learn how to craft your own zines while networking with your fellow creators and enthusiasts. Fans of other literary works will also get to enjoy independent comic books and poetry readings. Admission is free. Sat, Oct 17, noon-5 p.m., ARCO Cincinnati, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill

Mt. Adams Art Festival

The heart of Mt. Adams will be transformed into an art gallery with markets, demonstrations, and hand-on activities around the business district. Attendees will get to browse and purchase original works, step inside Cincinnati Art Club, enjoy local musicians, watch live artists at work, and explore the Art Museum, all within a few blocks. Sat, Oct 17, noon-5 p.m., St. Gregory St., Mt. Adams

Gays Before Time: A Midwestern Lesbian Bar Crawl

This year’s Midwestern Lesbian Halloween bar crawl will take place in Covington. Dress in your best jurassic gear with your fellow LGBT-Rexes and enjoy drink specials from Braxton Brewing (the crawl’s starting point), The Well, Second Story, Dice on Draft, and Galaxie. Tickets are $10 and include a carabiner, sticker pack, and more surprises. Sat, Oct 17, 2-10 p.m., Covington

FCC Hell is Real Derby

Rivalry day begins at the pre-match with inflatables, lawn games, airbrush art, food trucks, live music, performances by the Queen City Stunt Circus, axe-throwing, a hot-wing eating contest, and merch. Then head to TQL for the 5 p.m. orange-out game against The Crew where there’ll be exclusive food, games, photo-ops, and a foam finger giveaway. Tickets to the match start at $56. Sun, Oct 18; Pre-Match 2-4:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Match 5 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End